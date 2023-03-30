Best Buy has a great deal on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ right now. Normally priced at $930, you can buy it for just $600 meaning you save a huge $330 off the regular price. Even better, you get the near-essential Type Cover included so there’s no need to budget for additional accessories. Easily one of the best Microsoft Surface Pro deals around at the moment, it’s perfect for anyone that wants flexibility and good looks from their hardware. If you’ve been checking out laptop deals for something like this, keep reading to find out more about the awesome offer.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+

The Microsoft Surface range is a popular destination for anyone seeking out one of the best 2-in-1 laptops at the moment. Ideally suited for someone who needs the flexibility of a tablet with the practicality of a laptop, that’s why it’s so good to see this Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ come with the Type Cover which means it more easily works as a keyboard. It can work either as a full laptop, a tablet, or as a docked workstation or angled digital canvas for sketching out designs. An Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage gives you the essentials for working well. Best of all is its 12.3-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 2736 x 1824 so you get plenty of room to work. It has a 3:2 aspect ratio so there’s 18% more vertical screen real estate than a typical laptop proving particularly useful.

Elsewhere, Windows 11 runs smoothly as you’d expect from a Microsoft product, while there’s a front-facing 5MP 1080p HD camera and a 8MP rear-facing camera with autofocus. Dual far-field Studio Mics also help for all your video calls. While on such a call, you can always use the versatile kickstand to make things more convenient for you. The system is also super lightweight, offers up to 15 hours of battery life, and has multiple ports for docking when needed. If you’ve been trying to decide between the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ and Surface Pro 7, a great deal like this should be the deciding factor for you.

Normally priced at $930, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover is currently down to $600 when you buy from Best Buy today. Saving $330 makes this great 2-in-1 laptop extra appealing so if you’ve been waiting to buy such a device, now is the perfect time. It’s sure to be of use whether you’re looking to work from home more efficiently, hit the local coffee shop, or take it between classes.

Editors' Recommendations