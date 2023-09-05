Best Buy has one of the best laptop deals around for anyone seeking something stylish yet practical too. Today, you can buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ for $700 instead of $930 so you’re saving $230 off the regular price. Even better, it comes with a black Type Cover so you’re saving further there. If you’re in the market for a flexible laptop, this could be the one for you. Let’s take a deeper look at what you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+

Microsoft doesn’t feature among the best laptop brands but that makes some sense for a company that only makes a handful of different devices. With the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, you get its iconic 2-in-1 design which means it can work just as well as a laptop as it can in tablet mode. It can also be docked as a workstation with the power to utilize multiple 4K external displays.

The system is powered by an Intel 11th-generation Core i3 processor and 8GB of memory so it’s not the fastest and won’t challenge the best laptops. However, it’s certainly flexible. Its 12.3-inch PixelSense display looks gorgeous with a 2736 x 1824 resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio so you gain 18% more vertical screen real estate than the average laptop. It’s also a touchscreen that’s useful for tablet mode and mostly anything else too. A versatile kickstand means you can adjust it nearly 180 degrees too. For video calls, there’s a front-facing 5MP 1080p HD camera or an 8MP rear-facing camera with autofocus, along with dual far-field Studio Mics.

On a practical level, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ weighs just 1.7 pounds and has up to 15 hours of battery life so it’s perfect for taking to class or on your commute. Before you buy it, check out the differences between the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro 7+ so you know why it’s worth going for the plus variant.

However you plan on using the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, right now is the ideal time to buy. Normally priced at $930, it’s down to $700 for a limited time only at Best Buy, and it comes with a stylish black Type Cover. Hit the buy button now if it feels like the laptop to suit your needs.

