Best Buy just slashed $330 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ on a desk, with a monitor behind it.
Microsoft

Microsoft’s Surface Pro devices are very popular 2-in-1 laptops because of their combination of style and performance, so Microsoft Surface Pro deals always attract a lot of attention. If you’re interested, you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ for just $600 right now, as Best Buy is offering a $330 discount on its original price of $930. There’s no telling how long this offer will stay available though, so you should be moving quickly and proceeding with the purchase if you don’t want to miss this bargain.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is the latest version in its line of 2-in-1 devices, but the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, a mid-cycle update to the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, is already enough for the average user. It’s powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, which will let you accomplish basic tasks like doing online research, making and delivering presentations, and creating reports quickly and efficiently. The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ also comes with a 128GB SSD, for ample storage for your apps and files, and Windows 11 Home pre-loaded so that you can start using it right away.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is equipped with a 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen with 2736 x 1824 resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio. Every purchase also comes with a Type Cover, which makes the device fall under the detachable category of 2-in-1 laptops, according to our laptop buying guide. The Type Cover doubles as a keyboard in laptop mode and as a protective cover for the display in tablet mode. The 2-in-1 device also offers portability with a starting weight of just 1.70 pounds and a battery that can last up to 15 hours on a single charge.

With the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, you’ll get the benefits of both laptop deals and tablet deals for a discounted price of $600 from Best Buy, for savings of $330 on the device’s sticker price of $930. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to shop the offer though, so you should assume that it’s going to disappear very soon. If you’re looking forward to using the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ but you don’t want to pay full price, push forward with the transaction as soon as possible.

