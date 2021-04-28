  1. Computing
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

You won’t believe this crazy cheap Microsoft Surface Pro 7 deal at Best Buy

By

If you can’t decide between laptop deals and tablet deals, the good news is that you can get the best of both worlds if you buy a 2-in-1 device, such as some of the products under Microsoft’s Surface brand. You might want to check out Surface Pro deals, which include Best Buy’s $360 discount for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover that brings the bundle’s price down to just $599, from its original price of $959.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is equipped with the 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB of RAM, which makes it capable of multitasking between apps without slowdowns. Working on documents and watching streaming content is a joy on the device’s 12.3-inch PixelSense display with 2736 x 1824 resolution, which automatically adjusts for the best viewing settings depending on the lighting conditions of your environment.

Transforming the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 from a tablet to a laptop is the Type Cover, which doubles as a keyboard with a comfortable layout and protection for the device when it’s closed. To complete the laptop experience, you can invest in the Surface Pen and the Surface Arc Mouse, as these accessories will give you all the input options that you need.

When comparing the MacBook Pro and Surface Pro 7, Microsoft’s 2-in-1 device has the advantage in terms of versatility with its ability to switch between tablet and laptop, its higher-resolution display, and portability because it’s leaner and lighter. If you already know the benefits of owning a 2-in-1 device, or if you want to find out, the Surface Pro 7 is a solid investment.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 will let you enjoy the convenience of owning a 2-in-1 device, while also reliably helping you complete your daily tasks. Best Buy’s offer will help you move forward with the decision to purchase it, as the retailer is offering $360 off for a bundle that includes the Surface Pro 7 and the Type Cover, lowering its price to $599 from its original price of $959. There’s no telling when the deal will end though, so if you’re already looking forward to using the 2-in-1 device, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

We can’t believe this amazing Dell XPS deal

new dell xps 13 leaks online 2021 model

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Laptop 3 with this deal

microsoft surface laptop deal best buy march 2021 3

Best cheap laptop deals for April 2021

sigma 20mm f14 art review macbook air 2020 1

Best cheap Microsoft Surface Pro deals for April 2021

The best Thunderbolt 3 docks

elgato announces thunderbolt 3 dock for macbook pro at ces 2017 egato featured

6 things you didn’t know your Mac could do

Macbook Electric Color

Best graphics card under $200

Yeston RX 550

MacBook Pro 2021: No Touch Bar, return of MagSafe, a mini-LED display, and more

apple macbook pro 13 m1 review 06

Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti leak reveals price, release date, and hash rate limiter

rtx 3080 vs 2080 super case airflow

MacOS and iPadOS will never merge — and the M1 iPad Pro is proof

Apple iPad Pro M1 Lifestyle Image

Intel teases up to 230-frames-per-second gaming on upcoming 11th-gen laptops

intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops

Researchers find a scary data vulnerability in Apple’s AirDrop

android nearby share stacks up against apple airdrop iphone

The best laptops for seniors

best laptops for seniors feature image by samia liamani