If you can’t decide between laptop deals and tablet deals, the good news is that you can get the best of both worlds if you buy a 2-in-1 device, such as some of the products under Microsoft’s Surface brand. You might want to check out Surface Pro deals, which include Best Buy’s $360 discount for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover that brings the bundle’s price down to just $599, from its original price of $959.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is equipped with the 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB of RAM, which makes it capable of multitasking between apps without slowdowns. Working on documents and watching streaming content is a joy on the device’s 12.3-inch PixelSense display with 2736 x 1824 resolution, which automatically adjusts for the best viewing settings depending on the lighting conditions of your environment.

Transforming the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 from a tablet to a laptop is the Type Cover, which doubles as a keyboard with a comfortable layout and protection for the device when it’s closed. To complete the laptop experience, you can invest in the Surface Pen and the Surface Arc Mouse, as these accessories will give you all the input options that you need.

When comparing the MacBook Pro and Surface Pro 7, Microsoft’s 2-in-1 device has the advantage in terms of versatility with its ability to switch between tablet and laptop, its higher-resolution display, and portability because it’s leaner and lighter. If you already know the benefits of owning a 2-in-1 device, or if you want to find out, the Surface Pro 7 is a solid investment.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 will let you enjoy the convenience of owning a 2-in-1 device, while also reliably helping you complete your daily tasks. Best Buy’s offer will help you move forward with the decision to purchase it, as the retailer is offering $360 off for a bundle that includes the Surface Pro 7 and the Type Cover, lowering its price to $599 from its original price of $959. There’s no telling when the deal will end though, so if you’re already looking forward to using the 2-in-1 device, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

