The Surface Pro 9 finally has a significant price cut

Some laptop deals come around often, but we haven’t seen the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 on sale for a while now. That’s changed today with Walmart discounting it by $400. Usually costing $1,600, it’s down to $1,200 for what we’re guessing is going to be a very limited time. The laptop looks great while packing some excellent hardware. Here’s everything you need to know before you tap the buy button, but bear in mind that you likely to need to be quick to snag that awesome discount.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Microsoft may not make many laptops, but the ones it does develop confidently earn it a spot in our look at the best laptop brands. You’ll see that the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops around, topping our list thanks to its great functionality.

With this Microsoft Surface Pro 9, you get a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1255U processor, 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That sounds pretty standard, but that’s before you consider the exceptional 13-inch touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The latter means that you get silky smooth performance with no motion blur, even when you’re dealing with fast-moving action on screen.

Crucially, because this is a 2-in-1 laptop, you can detach the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 from its keyboard and then use it like a tablet. Such flexibility is great for when you want to use your laptop a little differently or for those times when you can’t decide between owning a laptop or a tablet.

Battery life isn’t exceptional, but it’s not bad at all, coming in at just under nine hours, which should suffice for most people’s needs. Its design makes it an appealing option for anyone seeking one of the best laptops but also looking for something a little different from the usual way of working or relaxing on the move.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is rarely on sale, but right now you can save $400 by buying it from Walmart. Instead of paying $1,600, the price is down to $1,200 for a limited time. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon. We can’t say when it’ll be this cheap again.