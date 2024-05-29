The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Laptop 5 are at dueling prices thanks to Microsoft Surface deals. Usually $1,100 and $1,000, respectively, both of the products have dropped to $800. With all differences in price taken away, then, it all comes down to buyer’s preference. Should you buy a Surface Pro or Surface Laptop? That’s totally up to you, your preferences, and your needs. Should you want a versatile tablet that can turn into a laptop with a couple of simple steps, snatch the Surface Pro 9, but if you want something that is already a laptop without any fuss, grab the Surface Laptop 5. Tap the appropriate button below to inspect the products on your own and make your choice, or keep reading to see a rundown on the facts and stats of each choice.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is the powerful beast of a tablet that is largely considered one of the best 2-in-1 laptops, praised for its elegant design, great Windows 11 implementation, and nice 13-inch touchscreen. Our Microsoft Surface Pro 9 review points out the versatility of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9, which can easily compete with some of the best laptops in a pinch. The catch, of course, is you’ll also need a “type cover” (the keyboard) to use it in laptop mode. This version of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 uses a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, has 8GB of RAM, and has an internal storage capacity of 256GB.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is a much safer bet if you’re looking for a standard laptop. This laptop has gorgeous color themes, a 13.5 inch touchscreen, and an 18 hour battery life. A great laptop for meetings, the Surface Laptop 5’s camera adjusts to your environment and skin tone, helping you put your best face forward in many environments. This version of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 has an Intel 12th Gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. Read our Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 review for a more in depth look at how it works, functions, and feels to use.

