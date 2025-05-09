 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Microsoft Surface Laptop and Pro raise the price barrier for budget shoppers

By
The new Surface Pro on a table.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

Microsoft just put up an updated slate of Surface computing machines on the pre-order shelves, offering a fresh design language and a lower asking price with its new tablet and laptop. While at it, the company has also pulled the entry-level Surface Pro and Laptop models from its website. 

Right now, the Microsoft online store only shows the Snapdragon X Plus and X Elite variants starting at $1,199. Likewise, the price of the Surface Pro now sits at $1,199.99 on the Microsoft Store for its cheapest configuration.

Recommended Videos

For the 15-inch Surface Laptop, the cost of entry has climbed to $1,499. Microsoft’s storefront currently lists the starting price at $1,299 for this one, but the 256GB storage variant is currently out of stock.

The Surface Laptop 7 on a table in front of a window.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

In fact, you can no longer buy a 256GB storage variant of the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop (13.8-inch and 15-inch) from Microsoft’s website. When these two devices were introduced last year, both carried a starting price worth $999 in the US market.

Related

What’s changing?

This is not a price hike, per se, as Microsoft has merely yanked a low-storage option from its storefront. The price barrier for buyers has gone up, nonetheless. In a statement shared with Engadget, the company says you can still buy the $999 models from third-party sellers.

The outlet, however, notes that the price of charging accessories has gone up by 33% under the Surface label. The 127W charger now goes for $175, up from its $125 hit not too long ago. The 65W charger has climbed from $60 to $90 on the official store. 

The Surface Pro 11 on a white table in front of a window.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

It is unclear how long the supplies of the $999 Surface Pro (13-inch) and Laptop (13.8-inch) will last and whether Microsoft will restock the 256GB models on its online shop.

What are your options?

The latter seems unlikely, as Microsoft is offering the new 12-inch Surface Pro and 13-inch Surface Laptop at a lower asking price. For the 13-inch Surface Laptop, do keep in mind that the choice is between SSD and UFS storage, and the modules are not user-replaceable, either.

The new Microsoft tablet starts at $799, which gives it a lot of breathing space against the larger Surface Pro. It introduces a fresh design language for the slate as well as the keyboard. This one offers Qualcomm’s mid-tier Snapdragon X Plus silicon, 16GB of RAM, and a new magnetic charging system for the stylus. 

Coming to the 13-inch Surface Laptop, it’s a MacBook Air wannabe with a similar design, the same memory and processor situation as its 12-inch tablet sibling, and a price tag worth $899 in the US. It, however, misses out on a fast refresh rate screen and doesn’t stray too far from its rival’s limitations.

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…

Editors’ Recommendations

It’s a shame Microsoft’s upgraded Surface Laptop 7 is just ‘for business’
The Surface Laptop 7 on a table in front of a window.

Microsoft has offered 5G connectivity on the Surface Pro 11 since the laptop launched, but for the first time ever, Microsoft is expanding 5G support to its Surface Laptop 7, which ranks at the top of our list of the best laptops. There's just one small caveat; it's only available for business customers, at least right now.

There aren't a ton of details right now, but Microsoft says the Surface Laptop 7 for Business with 5G -- I don't make the names, folks -- will start rolling out "later in 2025." The company also promises to share more details on the laptop in the "coming months," which will hopefully clear up if this model is coming to the consumer market, as well.

Read more
Microsoft’s Copilot app has a new icon, and it’s causing problems
Copilot on a laptop on a desk.

Bad news if you have a PC with a low resolution since Microsoft's new Copilot app icon is almost impossible to decipher on them, according to Windows Central. Microsoft's new logo now includes a bit of text embedded in the icon, which, depending on the resolution of your screen, might be impossible to read.

The poor design has not gone unnoticed online. Users can barely read the icon on their screens when they pin it to the Taskbar, and the lower pixel density makes it even harder to read the icon's text. If you have a Surface Laptop Go, which has a very low resolution display, there is a good chance you had no idea it said "M365." When you first saw it, you may have confused it with text such as MJEG, M366, or M355.

Read more
You could buy a gaming laptop for the price of this AMD handheld
The OneXFly F1 Pro console.

The first gaming handheld to feature one of AMD's best processors is finally here, but it's going to be a tough sell. The OneXFly F1 Pro comes with a host of impressive features, from an OLED screen to the powerful Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 APU. It could undoubtedly beat the Steam Deck and various other rivals. The downside? You might as well just buy a gaming laptop, and a good one, too -- because this one's pretty expensive.

The OneXFly F1 Pro (first spotted by VideoCardz) is a brand-new gaming handheld made by OneXPlayer, a Chinese company. The mini PC comes with all the bells and whistles you could wish for in a new handheld. There's a 7-inch 1080p OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate; LPDDR5X RAM with speeds of up to 7,500MHz; and up to 4TB of PCIe 4.0 solid-state drive storage.

Read more