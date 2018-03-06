Pre-order your Microsoft Surface Pro with LTE for always-on internet

Share

Microsoft’s Surface Pro is perhaps the most iconic detachable tablet 2-in-1 around, which makes sense given that it essentially defined the market when it was first introduced in 2013. The latest version updated the pen technology, improved performance, and refined the design, making it our favorite overall 2-in-1. It really lacked one important feature, always-on connectivity, and Microsoft is resolving that with the new Surface Pro with LTE version that is now widely available for pre-order.

As The Verge reports, the machine was made available to business customers in December. If you head over to the Microsoft Store, you will see that you can now enter in your order for one of the two versions that will make their way to the market. There will be two models, one with 4GB of RAM and a 128GB PCIe solid-state drive (SSD) for $1,150 and one with twice the RAM and storage for $1,450. Both will be equipped with a seventh-generation Intel Core i5 processor, and it’s the more powerful version that is currently listed for pre-order.

Here are the complete specifications for the Surface Pro:

Dimensions 11.5 x 7.93 x 0.33 in Weight 1.70 pounds (tablet only) Keyboard Signature Type Cover optional Processor Seventh-generation Intel Core i5 RAM 4GB or 8GB RAM Graphics Intel UHD 620 Display 12.3-inch PixelSense display Resolution 2,736 x 1,824 or 267 PPI Storage 128GB or 256GB PCIe SSD Networking 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.1 Connectivity USB-A 3.0, Surface Connect port, mini-DisplayPort, microSD card reader, 3.5mm combo jack Windows Hello Infrared camera Operating System Windows 10 Battery 45 watt-hour Price $1,150 Availability Pre-order Review 4 out of 5 stars

Of course, you will likely want to pick up a Surface Pen for $100 and a Signature Type Cover for $160. Unfortunately, neither of them are included with the Surface Pro itself and the keyboard, in particular, is a vital component if you want to use the tablet as more of a traditional laptop.

The LTE configurations are great options for anyone who needs to be highly mobile, given the 2-in-1’s excellent battery life and overall solid productivity performance. And if you work in quiet environments, never fear — the LTE configurations are also fanless, meaning they’re completely silent even while working hard. The additional LTE Advanced connectivity means that you will be able to stay connected to the network anywhere you go.

If you order today, you will receive your Surface Pro with LTE Advanced by May 1.