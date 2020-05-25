Amazon discounts Microsoft Surface Pro X for Memorial Day — save $250

In the market for a new 2-in-1 and been hankering after a Microsoft Surface Pro X? Well, you’re in luck because as part of its Memorial Day sales, Amazon has reduced the price of the Microsoft Surface Pro X to its lowest amount we’ve ever seen. Right now, you can buy the base spec Microsoft Surface Pro X for only $750 — a discount of $250. If you’re looking for a high-end 2-in-1 hybrid laptop, this is the perfect time to snap one up.

The Microsoft Surface Pro X is ideal for those among us who can’t decide whether they needed a laptop or a tablet. It offers a 13-inch touchscreen with 8GB memory and a 128GB SSD hard drive, along with a Qualcomm processor specially designed with the system in mind. It’s extremely lightweight, making it ideal for tossing into your backpack and taking out and about with you. A battery life of about 13 hours means it’s good to go throughout the day, too, and that’s further aided by its 4G/LTE connectivity so you’re not even dependent on a Wi-Fi signal. Everything about this system has been designed with portability in mind.

Thanks to its versatility, the Microsoft Surface Pro X is perfect, whether you simply want a work laptop with some extra touchscreen features, whether you want a part graphics tablet, part laptop, or you simply can’t decide whether to buy a high-end tablet or laptop so you decide to go with a bit of both. It looks great, too, so you’re going to feel pretty good about your purchase when spotted out and about.

Stylish, sleek, and speedy, the Microsoft Surface Pro X normally starts at $1,000 but right now, you can buy the base spec device for only $750 this Memorial Day as part of Amazon’s sales. Want more storage space? The 256GB variety is only $1,100, reduced from $1,300 with the 16GB RAM/256GB version is seeing a similar reduction to $1,300 down from $1,500.

We can’t see any of these offers sticking around for long though. These are the lowest prices we’ve ever seen for the system so grab it fast before they sell out.

