 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Microsoft Teams is about to get faster and much easier to use

Fionna Agomuoh
By

Microsoft has announced a major revamp of the Teams application for Windows, which was made available as a public preview on Monday.

The brand said that Teams has received a ground-up redesign, which will “empower customers to navigate the challenges of the evolving modern workplace.”

Related Videos

In particular, Microsoft has focused on improving the speed, performance, and flexibility of the app, stating that the new Teams is twice as fast while using 50% less memory by overhauling and optimizing the app’s “data, network, chat, and video architecture,” the company added in its blog.

Microsoft has also made it easier to navigate your Teams accounts with fewer clicks. You can access notifications, searches, messages, and channels with less fuss. Additionally, a major update in the new Teams allows you to remain logged into several accounts at once and receive notifications and information from all accounts no matter which you are currently using.

These are just some of the over 50 updates to be found on the new Teams. The revamp also comes on the tail of the brand’s major AI implementation into its suite of applications.

Microsoft said that Teams has received a ground-up redesign, which will “empower customers to navigate the challenges of the evolving modern workplace.”

Earlier this month, it announced Copilot for Microsoft Teams, which integrates the ChatGPT features into the communication app, as well as into the entire Microsoft 365 suite, including Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook. Working similarly to the Google Workspace plug-in MagicSlides, you can input a prompt and get a pretty decent Google Slides presentation outline. However, both brand options appear to require a bit of manual editing assistance from users.

Microsoft confirmed early in the year that it has been investing in and collaborating with ChatGPT’s parent company OpenAI since 2019 and will continue to do so in the foreseeable future. Prior to the 365 suite updates, Microsoft introduced its new Bing browser, inundated with the ChatGPT chatbot as its first public product since sharing its association with OpenAI.

Microsoft also recently confirmed that Bing Chat is based on OpenAI’s latest GPT-4 language model, which was unveiled in mid-February.

Microsoft is planning the general rollout of the new Teams for later this year, with availability to other platforms, including Macs. Currently, commercial Windows customers in the Public Preview program can test out the new software. Other users will require opt-in access from an admin to get the access. From there they will be able to use a toggle switch to get to the new Teams, and will also be able to get back to classic Teams if they desire.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The Windows 11 taskbar is getting an important new update
windows 11 taskbar third party app pinning

Microsoft is working on new experiences for Windows that will allow developers to enable pinning for third-party applications, as well as enable pinning to the Taskbar.

Microsoft recently announced the details of these upcoming functions in a blog post. This is the brand's attempt to universalize its pinning process across all apps used on Windows. In practice, it will be similar to how pinning works on the Edge browser, with the Windows 11 users being notified by the Action Center about a request for pinning to the Taskbar by the app in question.

Read more
GPT-4: how to use, new features, availability, and more
A laptop opened to the ChatGPT website.

ChatGPT-4 has officially been announced, confirming the longtime rumors around its improvements to the already incredibly impressive language skills of OpenAI's ChatGPT.

OpenAI calls it the company's "most advanced system, producing safer and more useful responses." Here's everything we know about it so far.
Availability

Read more
How Microsoft 365 Copilot unleashes ChatGPT from its restraints
Copilot in Microsoft Word generating results.

Thanks to ChatGPT, natural language AI has taken the world by storm. But so far, it's felt boxed in. With these chatbots, everything happens in one window, with one search bar to type into.

We've always known these large language models could do far more, though, and it was only a matter of time until that potential was unlocked. Microsoft has just announced Copilot, its own integration of ChatGPT into all its Microsoft 365 apps, including Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and more. And finally, we're seeing the way generative AI is going to be used more commonly in the future -- and it's not necessarily as a straightforward chatbot.
Bringing natural language into apps

Read more