 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Microsoft just added a secret file sharing feature to Windows 11

By
Drag Tray feature on Windows Insiders build.
phantomofearth / X

Another secret feature has been spotted in one of the latest Windows 11 Insider preview builds. Discovered by X user phantomofearth and reported by Tom’s Hardware, it appears that Microsoft is trying out a ‘Drag Tray’ for sharing files. When you pick up a file and drag it toward the top of the screen, a tray will drop down with different sharing options.

The feature was found in Build 22635.4805 but it’s not included in Microsoft’s release notes, which means there’s no saying if or when it will make it to the general release of Windows 11. Anything that makes sharing files easier is a welcome feature, however, so fingers crossed that Microsoft gets it working well and decides to push it to everyone.

Recommended Videos

To try the Drag Tray out for yourself in the latest Beta CU, run vivetool /enable /id:45624564,53397005 and reboot.

(as usual, you&#39;ll need to enable 48433719 if this doesn&#39;t work.)

&mdash; phantomofearth ⛄ (@phantomofearth) January 25, 2025

The design of the Drag Tray, which you can see in action in phantomofearth’s X post, has been likened to smartphone sharing menus. As well as displaying all of your sharing options, it’s also big and easy to spot, making it accessible for people who are used to the big icon-based operating systems of smartphones. Technically, macOS does file sharing in a similar way, except it’s delivered through a normal desktop-style “double click and choose from a drop-down menu” interface.

Another change related to accessibility is the addition of some instructions to the Windows Snap menu, a feature that lets users tile their windows in a variety of combinations. The menu now says “Choose where to move this window” to ensure that even new users know what is happening when they purposefully (or accidentally) trigger the menu to appear. It’s unclear whether this was added based on user feedback or not.

There are probably mixed opinions out there about companies like Microsoft making their desktop operating systems more and more like mobile operating systems. It’s likely the right move in terms of attracting more users — but then again, there are certain functions best suited for desktop and others that shine on mobile.

At the very least, any extreme changes in the smartphone OS direction should be optional. Maybe one day we’ll be faced with a prompt to choose whether we want the “desktop-style” OS or the “mobile-style” OS when we set up a new PC. Anyway, there’s no word yet on whether the Drag Tray will make it past the test phase, but phantomofearth did share how to download it if you want to try it out for yourself.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts has been a Computing Writer at Digital Trends for a year and has been writing for about a decade. She has a…
Is Windows 11 acting up for you? This might be why
The Surface Pro 11 on a white table in front of a window.

This year's big Windows 11 update, 24H2, started a phased rollout in October and just became available to more PCs yesterday, December 4, as spotted by Windows Latest. To check if your PC is ready for it, just head to the settings page and check for updates -- if an update is not there for download yet, you'll have to wait until later in the rollout process.

Getting new things first isn't always a good thing when it comes to software, however. It can take quite a while for a new Windows build to be announced as "stable," and 24H2 is far from earning that title at the moment.

Read more
Microsoft won’t back down on Windows 11’s biggest hurdle
The Surface Pro 11 on a white table in front of a window.

Microsoft has reaffirmed that it will not lower the minimum hardware requirements for Windows 11, solidifying the need for a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 and a compatible CPU. This decision leaves many older PCs ineligible for the upgrade. Microsoft emphasizes that these standards are vital for improved security and performance.

As per a recent blog post titled “TPM 2.0 – a necessity for a secure and future-proof Windows 11,” Microsoft reaffirmed its decision not to relax Windows 11’s strict hardware requirements. TPM 2.0 is a hardware-based security feature that protects sensitive data and ensures secure boot processes. Microsoft argues that such measures are nonnegotiable as the company continues to address rising cybersecurity threats. The minimum requirements include a list of approved CPUs, starting from AMD Ryzen 2000 and Intel 8th Gen processors, that offer advanced security features and better performance efficiency.

Read more
Windows 11 Recall finally arrives, but with one new problem
Recall screenshot.

The Windows 11 Recall feature has been troublesome since its announcement. Now that the feature is available in a testing capacity, it is still causing users some issues.

Tech reviewers testing the feature have observed that Recall will now fail to save the snapshots that allow the function to work. CNBC noted that it may take “several minutes” for a snapshot to save, which may leave delays in the AI processing. Tom Warren of The Verge, noted on Bluesky that snapshots were not saving at all in his experience.

Read more