Microsoft wants Copilot Notebooks to handle the work that comes after an AI answer

Microsoft is bringing Office editing into Copilot Notebooks through its Frontier preview. Users can work on Word, Excel and PowerPoint files alongside their project references, making changes themselves or asking Copilot to handle them.

Generating a report or presentation with AI still leaves someone responsible for getting it ready to share. The October update puts editing tools where that work begins, though having a document neatly formatted doesn’t make its contents correct.

How editing works inside notebooks

Office files open inside the notebook, where users can edit them directly on the canvas. Copilot can handle requests such as adding an introduction or changing a slide’s layout. For smaller fixes, there’s no need to turn every correction into a prompt.

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Colleagues can also work on the same file. A draft can move into team revisions within the notebook, keeping the document and its project references together as people make changes.

Teams can create and edit interactive reports, too. When the next person only needs something to read, Copilot can produce a PDF from notebook content, such as a one-page project summary. That gives the work a straightforward handoff without requiring everyone to participate in the notebook.

What can Copilot do before drafting

The references need attention as a project changes. Copilot can find and add recent project material on request, giving subsequent drafts updated context to draw from.

Users can keep a prompt restricted to notebook references or expand it to broader work and web sources. A report that needs to stick to selected documents can use the narrower setting. Research that needs outside information can draw on the wider scope instead. That choice determines what material Copilot uses before the editing starts.

When users can try the changes

Office editing and task delegation are available in Frontier preview, as are interactive reports and PDF creation. They aren’t generally available to everyone with Notebooks access.

Scheduled automations, including recurring status presentations, are due in the weeks following Microsoft’s October 9 announcement. Those jobs will have to wait. For now, the editing workflow is available to preview users, who can revise files directly and bring colleagues into the same document before sharing the result.