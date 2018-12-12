Digital Trends
Computing

Microsoft’s Windows 10 updates have been a disaster despite safeguards

Michael Archambault
By
Microsoft Surface Windows 10 Device

Updating your machine to the latest version of Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system only to discover that your files have been permanently deleted is nothing short of a nightmare. Unfortunately, the Redmond, Washington tech giant has been consistently running into such problems when deploying critical updates; from quality control issues to delays, Windows 10 hasn’t been basking in a positive light. A recent post from Michael Fortin, corporate vice president of Windows, notes the complexity of updating an operating system on such a large scale, in addition to quality control markers that are already set in place.

The massive rollout that was the October 2018 Update for Windows 10 was nothing short of a blunder for a company as sweeping as Microsoft. With reports of severe data loss by users who downloaded the fall update, Microsoft paused the rollout after only two days. Windows users who had adjusted the location of specific folders found their data completely wiped from their drives. Without a proper backup, the information was lost — a grave failure for a critical update.

Fortin has been reassuring users that Microsoft takes every bit of feedback from its customer base seriously — even if an issue has only been reported by a single user. Testing in Redmond is partially achieved by implementing what the company calls a “self-host” culture in which employees who are working on Windows are required to run the latest version of the operating system to seek out bugs and other issues first-hand. Additionally, Microsoft notes that testing goes far beyond the walls of the company itself — new updates undergo external testing at labs as well.

As new updates continue to roll out, Microsoft uses its systems and feedback from the customer service team to keep an eye on the latest information from users in the field. Microsoft also notes that customer incidents have been steadily declining over time since Windows 10’s initial launch.

While Fortin provided an overview of Microsoft’s Windows 10 update, he didn’t necessarily outline how the company will prevent such issues from popping up again. All of the quality systems that Fortin notes have apparently been in place and yet failed to capture Windows 10’s issues.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to recall an email in Gmail
Acer Swift 7 Impressions
Computing

We want every laptop to be as thin as an iPhone. But is it practical?

The Acer Swift 7 is the thinnest notebook you can buy, and it feels like the notebook of the future. But it makes too many compromises along the way, and some weird design choices hold it back.
Posted By Mark Coppock
adobe lightroom feb 13 update performance lifestyle laptop photo toning editing print
Photography

Photographers can now customize the layout of Lightroom Classic controls

Tired of scrolling past Lightroom tools that you don't use? Adobe Lightroom Classic now allows users to reorganize the Develop panel. The update comes along with new sharing options in Lightroom CC, and updates to the mobile Lightroom app.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Best Products 2018
Cars

Best Products of 2018

Our reception desk has so many brown boxes stacked up, it looks like a loading dock. We’re on a first-name basis with the UPS guy. We get new dishwashers more frequently than most people get new shoes. What we’re trying to say is: We…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Microsoft office building
Computing

Windows 10 user activity logs are sent to Microsoft despite users opting out

Windows 10 Privacy settings may not be enough to stop PCs from releasing user activity data to Microsoft. Users discovered that opting out of having their data sent to Microsoft does little to prevent it from being released.
Posted By Anita George
Intel Meltdown
Computing

Intel's discrete graphics will be called 'Xe,' IGP gets Adapative Sync next year

Intel has officially dubbed its discrete graphics product Intel Xe, and the company also provided details about its Gen11 IGP. The latter will include adaptive sync support and will arrive in 2019.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Intel Announces The Xeon 5100 Microprocessor For Servers
Computing

Intel answers Qualcomm's new PC processors by pairing Core and Atom in 'Foveros'

Intel has announced a new packaging technology called 'Foveros' that makes it easier for the company to place multiple chips together on one package. That includes chips based on different Intel architectures, like Core and Atom.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
firefox 58 may be first major browser to block canvas fingerprinting mac screen desk
Computing

Firefox 64 helps keep your numerous tabs under control

Mozilla officially launched Firefox 64 by placing new features into the laps of its users including new tab management abilities, intelligent suggestions, and a task manager for keeping Firefox's power consumption under control.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Razer DeathAdder Elite
Computing

Razer’s classic DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse drops to $40 on Amazon

If you're looking to pick up a new gaming mouse for the holidays, Amazon has you covered with this great deal on the classic Razer DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse with customizable buttons, RGB lighting, and a 16,000 DPI optical sensor.
Posted By Michael Archambault
intel holding conference on its new discrete gpu 2
Computing

Intel's dedicated GPU is not far off -- here's what we know

Did you hear? Intel is working on a dedicated graphics card. It's called Arctic Sound and though we don't know a lot about it, we know that Intel has some ex-AMD Radeon graphics engineers developing it.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Charging via USB-C
Computing

Here's our guide to how to charge your laptop using a USB-C cable

Charging via USB-C is a great way to power up your laptop. It only takes one cable and you can use the same one for data as well as power -- perfect for new devices with limited port options.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Apple MacBook Air vs. Microsoft Surface Pro 6

The MacBook Air was updated with more contemporary components and a more modern design, but is that enough to compete with standouts like Microsoft's Surface Pro 6 detachable tablet?
Posted By Mark Coppock
how to install windows 10 fonts
Computing

Installing fonts in Windows 10 is quick and easy -- just follow these steps

Want to know how to install fonts in Windows 10? Here's our guide on two easy ways to get the job done, no matter how many you want to add to your existing catalog, plus instructions for deleting fonts.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Computing

Email take-backsies! Gmail's unsend feature is one of its best

Everyone has sent a message they wish they could take back. How great would it be if you could undo that impulsive email? If you're a Gmail user, you can. Here's how to recall an email in Gmail.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best laptop brands
Computing

These laptop makers produce the most reliable, quality hardware today

If you want to buy your next laptop based around a specific brand, it helps to know which the best brands of laptops are. This list will give you a good grounding in the most reliable, quality laptop manufacturers today.
Posted By Jon Martindale