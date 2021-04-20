  1. Computing

The Windows 10 app store could get a major update that includes Win32 support

By

Microsoft could be working on a new store app for Windows 10. The new store app could deliver major design changes and also solve the app gap problems that developers and Windows users have long complained about.

This is all still a rumor, but according to Windows Central’s Zac Bowden, it is part of Microsoft’s plans for a “revitalized storefront that’s more open to both end users and developers.” Part of those plans is a visual redesign of the store app itself. This should make it less slow and more visually appealing, and more in line with the rumored Sun Valley visual overhaul for Windows 10.

That means the new store will include a new design, iconography, and more fluid animations, according to Bowden. Also part of these plans is a more stable download and install experience for larger-sized apps and games.

But that’s just the start. Bowden’s sources also indicate that Microsoft is planning to tweak the way that developers submit apps to the Microsoft Store. He believes developers will be able to submit traditional unpackaged Win32 apps to the store, host their app updates on their own networks, and use third-party commerce platforms in apps.

Being able to submit Win32 apps to the store is huge. Developers will no longer have to recompile their own apps as an MSIX file or change their code. It opens the door for the chance for more popular apps to come to the Microsoft Store, including Firefox,  Adobe Creative Cloud, and even Google Chrome. The changes should allow developers to push out app updates via their own content delivery networks, independent of the store itself.

The new store will also allow Microsoft to finally bring its own apps over to the store itself. That includes Microsoft Teams, Office, Microsoft Edge, and Visual Studio. These apps have long been missing from Microsoft’s own store, and per Bowden, could position the Microsoft Store as a platform for the best apps on Windows 10.

There’s no word yet on when you can expect these changes for the Microsoft Store in Windows 10. Any changes would need to be beta tested with Windows Insiders first, so you can expect these to roll out later this fall when Microsoft starts testing the second major update for Windows 10 this year. Build 2021, Microsoft’s annual developer conference, could shed more light on the plans as well.

Editors' Recommendations

We can’t believe how good this Microsoft Surface Pro 7 deal is at Staples

microsoft surface pro 7 deal best buy february 23 2021

Microsoft Edge’s new Performance Mode could make it a more powerful web browser

microsoft edge gets startup boost feature take on chrome new

Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming service enters iOS and PC beta this week

Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming Service Enters Beta This Week

Microsoft Edge’s new Kids Mode is the must-have feature it’s been missing

microsoft edge 90 gets kids mode browse safe hero km blog image

Best Prime Day Chromebook Deals 2021: What to expect

Prime Day Chromebook Deals

How to block a website

The best all-in-one computers for 2021

Microsoft Surface Studio 2

The best wireless routers for 2021

TP-Link AC1200

The best USB-C cables for 2021

usb c power bank graphene battery pack

Unless this one product is announced, Apple’s Spring Loaded event could be a dud

person holding ipad pro

Apple mixed-reality headset: Everything we know about Apple’s VR headset

Apple VR Headset Concept by Antonio De Rosa

What to expect from Google I/O 2021

Google Logo

We can’t believe how cheap Best Buy just made the Surface Laptop 3

microsoft surface laptop deal best buy march 2021 3