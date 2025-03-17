Microsoft’s Copilot can now control your phone from your PC

Microsoft Support announced an improvement to the Phone Connection app in a blog post. The update makes tasks like messaging, setting alarms, and locating places more manageable through the Copilot app. Microsoft set the update for general availability to all users by the end of February 2025. However, Phone Connection is not currently available in the web version of Copilot, as spotted by Windows Latest.

Microsoft aims to make everyday tasks more manageable by allowing you to access your contacts without picking up your phone. The app was formerly known as Phone Plugin and now has a refreshed visual design to make it nicer to look at. Microsoft says the feature “boosts your productivity by allowing you to perform common phone actions on your PC, such as sending messages, setting alarms and timers, locating places using the map on your device, and more, without needing to reach for your device.”

To use the Phone Connection app, you must ensure the Windows app version runs on 1.24112.110.0 or later, install the Link to Windows app on your Android device, and sign into your Microsoft account. You can use natural commands, and you’ll also find a new setting in the Copilot app to toggle on the feature. Once you have everything set up, you can use the natural language to get the most out of the feature. It should work well on most PCs, so you don’t need one of the best laptops to enjoy it.

Microsoft has not said when Phone Connection will reach the web version of Copilot. Nonetheless, a support document hints it may be coming soon, as it references the feature through copilot.microsoft.com or the Copilot app.