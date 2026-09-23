Microsoft’s new Surface lineup puts agentic AI front and center

Qualcomm just unveiled its new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 family of flagship chips, along with the Personal AI system and Snapdragon Sound Elite Gen 2. But on the computing end, we already have the Snapdragon X2 Elite and X2 Plus. Still, Qualcomm wants to make use of the 85 TOPS of NPU performance in a laptop, and an agentic AI PC is the next step.

At the Snapdragon Summit 2026 event, Qualcomm positioned the X2 family as the hardware foundation for AI that can run continuously. The idea is for Snapdragon X2-powered computers to retain more context, work offline, and orchestrate increasingly complicated tasks directly on the PC. And one of the biggest names attached to that pitch is Microsoft, with Qualcomm prominently showing the upcoming Surface lineup alongside Snapdragon X2.

Microsoft previously confirmed that Snapdragon X2-powered Surface Pro and Surface Laptop were coming later this year, and we finally have confirmation for the X2 Plus-powered models.

AI agents now live on your Snapdragon PC

Qualcomm says Snapdragon X2 Elite can deliver up to 85 TOPS of NPU performance and 228GB/s of memory bandwidth in supported configurations. More interestingly, it claims up to twice the tokens per second versus the previous generation and context lengths reaching 200K. The company further adds that its ecosystem now supports more than 450 AI models, while models exceeding 30 billion parameters can run on-device.

So the plan here is to make the hardware capable of everything from simple local assistants to complex multi-agent systems, rather than just making Copilot run faster. All of this, and you still get privacy, latency, offline access, and battery-life advantages of local execution.

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Its Summit slide drives that home with an unusually broad list of AI software, including OpenAI, Claude, Claude Code, Perplexity, Cursor, AnythingLLM, Deepgram, LLMWare, LangGraph, Memories.ai, Pokee AI, and other agent frameworks and tools.

Microsoft’s Surface is the highlight

Qualcomm highlights a Surface Laptop and Surface Pro, along with claims around faster local NPU processing, all-day battery life, and improved graphics performance. During the presentation, the upcoming notebook’s thin and fanless Surface design was showcased along with Ink Canvas, AI-optimized cameras, and an optional 5G Surface Pro for Business.

The refreshed Surface Pro 12-inch moves from the first-generation Snapdragon X Plus to Snapdragon X2 Plus. Qualcomm’s newer platform pairs its third-generation Oryon CPU with an 80 TOPS Hexagon NPU, up substantially from the 45 TOPS NPU inside the previous Snapdragon X Plus generation. Memory configurations start at 16GB and go up to 24GB, removing the 8GB option that appeared on some versions of the previous model. Storage choices include 256GB and 512GB. The starting price is $1,149, which makes this a considerably more expensive entry point than the original 12-inch Surface Pro had when it debuted at $799 in 2025.

The 13-inch Surface Laptop now runs on Snapdragon X2 Plus as well. This model also drops the 8GB variant this generation, bringing the baseline machine back into Copilot+ PC territory with at least 16GB of memory. The display is brighter as well, while the basic design remains largely unchanged. Pricing starts at $1,199, with sales beginning October 13 alongside the new Surface Pro.