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Microsoft’s October Windows 11 update fixes mouse stutter in some games

Microsoft has fixed a Windows 11 bug that could make mouse input stutter in games, alongside several other issues in the October update.

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Microsoft has fixed a Windows 11 bug that could make mouse input stutter in some games. The fix is buried inside the October 2026 Patch Tuesday update, KB5127648, and Microsoft does not offer much explanation beyond acknowledging that the problem existed.

If you have been dealing with strange mouse lag on Windows 11, this one may sound familiar. Reports started appearing shortly after Windows 11 24H2 rolled out, and some users spent months changing polling rates, reinstalling drivers, and even performing clean Windows installs without getting rid of the problem.

Gamers have been chasing this problem for a while

One user reported in November 2024 that their mouse would slow down and then jump across the screen after updating to 24H2. Another said the issue appeared immediately after the update even though the same mouse had worked fine before.

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Vikhyaat Vivek / Digital Trends

There are plenty of reasons a mouse can stutter in games. GPU drivers, USB devices, wireless interference, polling rates, and game settings can all be responsible. Microsoft has not tied those older reports to the bug fixed this month, so they should not all be treated as the same problem.

There is more packed into this update

KB5127648 also fixes a black-screen issue caused by Windows Explorer crashes in some multi-user environments, broken AC-3 audio playback, failed printing with some RAW and Generic Text Only drivers, and fingerprint sign-in problems after a cold boot. Always On VPN connections getting stuck while connecting have also been addressed.

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One thing to keep in mind is that this is the final monthly security update for Windows 11 24H2 Home and Pro. Microsoft recommends moving to a newer Windows 11 release if you want to keep receiving security and quality updates.

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Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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