Following our report of Costco’s Black Friday promotion that takes $328 off of the warehouse club’s Surface Pro 6 bundles, we’re now learning that Best Buy will offer similar bundles and price cuts off of Microsoft’s latest tablet. For the shopping holiday event, Best Buy’s ad lists the Surface Pro 6 bundle for $999, which represents a similar $330 savings on the tablet if the device and accessory were purchased separately.

Unlike Costco, which is selling only the platinum version of the tablet, Best Buy is offering the Surface Pro 6 in this year’s black comeback color. Best Buy currently lists its Surface Pro 6 bundle at $1,329 before taxes, but the deal, valid between November 22 and November 24, will take price down to $999.

For that amount, you’re getting the Surface Pro 6 with an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. Best Buy’s bundle only comes with the Surface Type Cover. For comparison, Costco’s bundle arrives with both the Type Cover in black, the Surface Pen, and an extended two-year warranty. Given the difficulty in repairing the Surface Pro 6, you may want to add an extended warranty or accidental warranty package to the tablet. Best Buy’s Geek Squad Protection Plan starts at $129 for one year of accidental damage protection and goes up to $269 for three years of coverage. Users who want the Surface Pen can pay an extra $99 through Best Buy.

Though Apple is closing the gap on tablets that could replace laptops and PCs with the recent launch of the company’s new iPad Pro, the Surface Pro 6 remains one of the best options on the market. While the iPad Pro benefits from a robust catalog of easy-to-use iOS apps, the Surface Pro 6’s full Windows 10 operating system allows you to run any Windows program. The Type Cover also has a trackpad, a feature that’s sorely missing from the iPad Pro, given that Apple is heavily marketing its tablet as a laptop replacement.

The one feature that you won’t find on the Surface Pro 6 still, unfortunately, is a Thunderbolt 3 or USB-C port. The downside is that Microsoft’s omission of the standard may make the slate less future-proof in a year or two, but the upside is that you don’t need to carry around dongles to connect flash drives or current accessories.

