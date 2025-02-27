 Skip to main content
Microsoft’s testing a new way to make Copilot unavoidable

Microsoft is at it again, trying to “encourage” users to use Copilot by testing an option that automatically opens the Copilot pane in Edge, as @Leopeva64 spotted (via MSPowerUser). The Copilot pane hides when you switch tabs or open favorites, but it signals Microsoft’s push to integrate AI deeply into Edge. The software giant is also introducing a new “share” button for Copilot to transmit an AI chat link and a machine-learning-powered autofill option for Android users.

Microsoft is testing the auto-open feature for Copilot in Edge Canary new tabs, but you can also turn it off in settings. Earlier this month, the feature was not fully functional. Now, nothing happens if you hover over the Copilot button, so you must click it instead.

Microsoft’s insistence on you using Copilot continues. The software giant plans to make Copilot start as soon as you start your PC, a recent v.1.25014.121.0 update confirms, as spotted by @phantomofearth on X earlier this month. However, since the feature is being tested, anything can change if and when it reaches the stable version. But for now, there are various other features you can take advantage of when using Copilot, such as Copilot Vision, a feature that looks at what you’re doing online to answer your questions.

In what also looks like an attempt to get you to use Copilot, Microsoft also removed Smart Lookup in Word, a feature that gave your definitions, synonyms, and relevant links. We’ll have to wait and see what the stable version of the Edge browser has in store.

