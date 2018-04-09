What laptop are you looking forward to most in 2018?

Share

Looking to buy a new laptop? We’ve already reviewed several major news releases in 2018, including the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1, the MateBook X Pro, and the Dell XPS 13. While we have a good idea of what the year will look like for laptops, there’s still quite a few new laptops yet to come.

In early June, we’re expecting Apple to announce a new MacBook at its annual conference, WWDC. While MacBook Pros will probably only get a processor bump, you should see a significant revamp of its entry-level laptops. We don’t know if it’ll be an updated MacBook Air, a lower-cost 12-inch MacBook, or something else entirely — we just know we’re getting something.

If you’re more in the Windows camp, there are some exciting things to look forward to as well. Although we haven’t heard much in terms of rumors yet, we should see a new Surface Book launched later this year, presumably named the Surface Book 3. Microsoft has released a new Surface Book every year in October since its initial launch in 2015, so this year shouldn’t be any different.

We could also see a new Surface Pro launched as well, though the rumor mill has been quiet on that front lately. Last year, the update to the fifth generation Surface Pro was announced in late May, while in previous years its been launched alongside the Surface Book in the fall.

A lot of the biggest 2018 #laptops have already come out, but some of the best are still to come. What’s your most anticipated laptop still to come in 2018? Please RT for a larger sample size. — Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) April 9, 2018

Outside of those, there’s several exiting laptops that we’ve seen at trade shows, but haven’t hit store shelves yet. One of the most important is HP’s Spectre x360 15, which comes boasting Intel’s G-series chipset with AMD’s Radeon Vega graphics on board. So far, the only other laptop to feature it was the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1, which had great gaming performance — but less-than-stellar battery life.

We’re also excited about the release of the entire lineup of Always Connected PCs, which are a new line of affordable Windows 2-in-1s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 rather than a traditional Intel CPU. While these won’t be high-performing laptops, they come with built-in LTE support and make claims of up to 20 hours of battery life. Whether they can deliver on any of its ambitious claims is still to be determined, but you’ve a choice between the Lenovo Miix 630, the HP Envy x2, and the Asus NovaGo. All three are set to be released this summer.

There are a number of other laptops that could possibly show up, such as an updated Pixelbook — but that’s most of what we’ve expecting so far. Vote in the Twitter poll above or drop a comment down below to tell us which laptop you’re most excited for.