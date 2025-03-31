Move over RGB, Coolify’s Holo Fans bring floating holograms to your PC

We’ve seen plenty of innovation when it comes to PC case fan aesthetics, but a company named Coolify seems to have raised the bar. Their latest ‘Holo Fans’ bring animated holograms to desktop setups, adding a striking visual element that goes far beyond simple LED effects.

Unlike conventional RGB fans, which rely on LED lighting for aesthetic appeal, Coolify’s Holo Fans project dynamic 3D holograms at their center, creating a floating visual effect while the fans spin. The technology utilizes an array of 96 LEDs to generate the illusion of depth, allowing users to display logos, animations, and even customizable graphics. This makes them the first case fans to integrate full holographic projection, setting a new standard for PC personalization.

Recommended Videos

Coolify’s Holo Fans are available in both 120mm and 140mm sizes and come with a dedicated controller to manage animations and lighting effects. The fans also support software integration, enabling users to synchronize visuals with system metrics such as CPU temperature, fan speeds, or gaming performance indicators. Additionally, the holograms can be adjusted to display system alerts or real-time notifications, adding a functional edge to their futuristic aesthetics.

Beyond their visual appeal, the fans are claimed to offer good cooling performance. They feature high-static pressure designs for efficient airflow, offering speeds of up to 2,600 rpm, fan airflow of 52 CFM (Cubic Feet per Minute) and a rated air pressure of 2.75 mmH2O. Coolify has also designed the fans with quiet operation in mind, and claims noise levels of just 33dB(A) making them suitable for both gaming rigs and workstation setups. Notably, the power consumption is on the higher side ranging between 2W to 6W but can go up to 10W.

While RGB lighting has been a staple in PC customization for years, the introduction of holographic displays pushes personalization to a whole new level. Instead of static lighting effects or basic animations, these fans deliver an immersive, eye-catching experience that was previously unheard of in PC cooling solutions.

The Coolify Holo Fans were originally announced last year but it seems that you can finally purchase one for $45.99, though initial stock is expected to be limited due to high demand.