 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

You can grab this cheap MSI gaming monitor for only $179 today

By
A MSI 31.5-inch curved gaming monitor at a side angle.
MSI

Walmart is often a great place for monitor deals, and its particular strength today lies in gaming monitors. Right now, you can buy the MSI 31.5-inch curved gaming monitor for $179 instead of $249. Working out as $70 in savings, the MSI 31.5-inch curved gaming monitor is perfect if you want a more immersive experience while you play without worrying about spending too much. If you’re keen to learn more, read on while we take you through everything. From there, you can tap the buy button to make a purchase before the price increases again.

Why you should buy the MSI 31.5-inch curved gaming monitor

MSI is responsible for some of the best monitors for gaming with the company often knowing what players crave most. With the MSI 31.5-inch curved gaming monitor, you get all the essentials you need. The screen offers a full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 so it looks super sharp. It’s assisted by AMD FreeSync technology, a refresh rate of 165Hz and response time of 1ms. Combined, that means that the MSI 31.5-inch curved gaming monitor will be silky smooth even when you’re playing fast-moving games which might ordinarily cause motion blur issues. A low response time also means no worries when it comes to reacting appropriately to what unfolds. Miss a key touch? That’s a skill issue rather than the monitor letting you down!

Adding to the MSI 31.5-inch curved gaming monitor, it has a wide color gamut of 94.7% DCI-P3 and 120.3$ sRGB to ensure it rivals the best gaming monitors. Also there to make things more immersive, the MSI 31.5-inch curved gaming monitor has a curved display with a curvature of 1500R so that the monitor can draw you in. It still has a wide viewing angle of 178-degrees too so you can easily see what’s going on from many different viewpoints.

Related

If you plan on hooking up multiple devices, you’ll also appreciate that the MSI 31.5-inch curved gaming monitor has two HDMI 1.4 ports along with one DisplayPort 1.2 so you have options here.

Combined, it all ensures that the MSI 31.5-inch curved gaming monitor is a tempting proposition, especially while on sale. It normally costs $249 but right now, you can buy the monitor for $179 so you’re saving $70. A highly affordable price for such a large and curved monitor, check it out now at Walmart before the price increases very soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey gaming monitor is $500 off right now
Front view of Samsung's new QLED Odyssey gaming monitor sitting on desk.

If you have a high-end gaming PC that runs something like an RTX 4090, then you'll likely want to pair it with a high-end screen that can take full advantage of all the power you have under the hood. That not only means grabbing something with high resolution but something that can also handle a high refresh rate. Luckily, the Samsung Odyssey G9 can handle both, and more on top of that, given that it's an ultra-widescreen. Of course, it does go for an eye-watering $1,300 at MSRP, but this Memorial Day weekend deal from Samsung brings it down to a more reasonable $800.

Why you should buy the Samsung Odyssey G9
The massive 49-inch, 1000R curved Samsung Odyssey G9 has an absolute ton of tech under the hood, the least of which is the 5,120 x 1,440 resolution and lightning-fast 240Hz refresh rate. Given that it runs at 1440p, that means it won't tax a card like an RTX 4090 at a higher refresh rate, and if you absolutely love action-packed racing and FPS games, then you should manage to get relatively close to a 200FPS, even with higher graphical settings. Even if you have something like an RTX 4080, you should still be able to make some compromises here and there to get you either to higher graphical settings or higher FPS.

Read more
This HP gaming laptop is only $700 for Memorial Day weekend
HP Victus placed outside while displaying an attractive background.

If you're going to pick up a new gaming laptop, then you may want to opt for one of the best laptop brands on the market, and with names like Alienware and Lenovo in the mix, there's quite the competition. That said, HP makes some great gaming laptops as well, and if you're looking to upgrade or buy something new, this early Memorial Day sale on the Victus 15 is worth considering, especially with the sort of specs you get under the hood. While this configuration usually goes for $1,000, HP has discounted it down to just $700, so you save yourself an extra $300 with this deal.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15
One of the most important things when it comes to any gaming computer is the GPU, and we're happy to report that this HP Victus 15 comes with an RTX 3050, which is a solid entry-level GPU that's good for casual, indie, and older games. That said, you can do an upgrade to an RTX 4050 for an extra $90, which we'd strongly suggest since it gives you a bit more power, plus access to DLS 3, a tech that some games have implemented to get smoother framerates. Another thing we'd probably suggest as a must-have upgrade is going from the base 8GB to 16GB, and at $70, it's well worth it in the long run for a higher quality of life.

Read more
Save $1,300 on this Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 4090 today
The Alienware Aurora R15 desktop with the side panel removed.

Alienware is known for  being one of the best laptop brands, but it also makes some excellent gaming desktops as well, with the Aurora R15 being at the top of the game. Of course, having a premium desktop means paying premium prices, and Alienware certainly is an premium brand, but there are some great early Memorial Day deals you can take advantage of. For example, this configuration of the Aurora R15 usually goes for an eye-watering $4,050, but Dell is discounting it quite heavily down to $2,750.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15
One of the reasons for the high price tag of the Aurora R15 is the fact that it has an RTX 4090 under the hood, which is one of the most powerful GPUs on the market, if not the most powerful. It's perfect for 4k gaming, and while it still might struggle to high something like 144Hz on the highest graphical settings, it will certainly get close. Similarly, the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X is one of the best CPUs on the market, so it will easily handle any games you throw at it, as well as any more complex productivity or creativity tasks, and you could even stream to YouTube or Twitch while you play if you want to do that.

Read more