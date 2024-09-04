 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

MSI’s surprisingly cheap OLED monitor just got even cheaper

By
The MSI 49-inch QD-OLED Curved Gaming Monitor on a white background.
MSI

Best Buy is home to one of the best monitor deals today: $220 off the MSI 49-inch QD-OLED Curved gaming monitor. Usually $1,100, it’s currently down to $880, which makes today a great time to buy. It was already fantastic value for what it had to offer before the discount, so even cheaper sweetens the deal even more. We’re here to tell you why it’s ideal for an immersive gaming experience.

Why you should buy the MSI 49-inch QD-OLED Curved Gaming Monitor

For a truly immersive experience while you game, nothing quite beats a curved monitor with great display technology. That’s certainly the case with the MSI 49-inch QD-OLED Curved Gaming Monitor. While we haven’t reviewed this specific model, we have spent a lot of time with a similar MSI 32-inch QD-OLED curved monitor and we appreciated its fantastic value, while offering some of the best color we’ve seen. The only real downside was its bland design, which is also true of the MSI 49-inch QD-OLED Curved Gaming Monitor.

Still, since when did any of the best monitors have an iconic design? With the MSI 49-inch QD-OLED Curved Gaming Monitor, it’s all about the quality of your experience gaming. Its 1800R QD-OLED Panel looks gorgeous with a dual QHD resolution of 5120 x 1440 and an exceptional response time of just 0.03ms. It also has a high refresh rate of 144Hz, so it’s all good for fast-moving action whether gaming or watching a movie.

Like the best gaming monitors, the MSI 49-inch QD-OLED Curved Gaming Monitor has also passed VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 Certification, so it provides some of the most realistic colors possible.

Elsewhere, the MSI 49-inch QD-OLED Curved Gaming Monitor even has nice attention to detail, like with its fanless design. It also has dedicated features for cutting down on OLED screen aging, which is always good to see.

Ultimately though, the MSI 49-inch QD-OLED Curved Gaming Monitor’s strength lies in its gorgeous picture, which means you can fully lose yourself in whatever you’re playing. Normally $1,100, it’s down to $880 for a limited time only at Best Buy. Check it out now before you miss out on the awesome $220 discount.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
This 1ms gaming monitor is on sale for $250 at Best Buy
LG - UltraGear 32” LED QHD AMD FreeSync and G-SYNC Compatible with HDR 10 (DisplayPort, HDMI) - Black

Following an upgrade from gaming PC deals, it's highly recommended that you also buy a new gaming monitor in order to give justice to your machine's improved processing power. However, if you've already blown most of your budget, don't worry because you can get a decent screen for cheap from the available monitor deals. Here's a nice entry-level gaming monitor that you should consider -- the 27-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor, which is down to only $250 following a $150 discount from Best Buy on its original price of $400. You need to be quick with your purchase though, as its price may be back to normal as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the 27-inch LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor
The LG UltraGear 4K gaming monitor is an excellent screen that we highly recommend, but if it's beyond your budget, you can't go wrong with its cheaper cousin -- the LG UltraGear QHD gaming monitor. Its 27-inch display falls between our computer monitor buying guide's recommended size range of 24 inches to 32 inches, and with its bezel-less design, playing the best PC games will turn out to be an immersive experience as there will be no distracting frames surrounding the screen.

Read more
This curved OLED gaming monitor from LG just dropped below $800
The LG 34-inch UltraGear OLED WQHD curved gaming monitor on a white background.

While curved TVs didn’t quite catch on the way manufacturers intended, consumer-grade curved displays are actually great for gaming. The angled ends of the panel create quite the immersive effect, engulfing the player in the world of the game they’re playing. Add in some amazing LG tech and a whopping 34 inches of OLED real estate, and you’ve got yourself one of the best gaming monitors in town!

Speaking of LG: The undisputed king of OLED tech is getting the discount treatment from B&H Photo. Right now, you’ll be able to purchase the LG 34-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor for $797. Normally priced at $1,297, you’ll be able to put that $500 toward some new accessories, like one of the best gaming headset deals we found today.

Read more
This Asus laptop with an OLED screen is $450 off at Best Buy
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED Q533 front angled view showing display and keyboard.

Today, Best Buy is home to not just one of the best laptop deals, but one of the more stylish ones. Right now, you can buy the super sleek Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED laptop for $1,050 instead of $1,500, so you’re saving $450 and scoring yourself a laptop you’ll love to show off when out and about. The $450 price cut won’t be there forever, so here’s a brief look at what this laptop has to offer before you miss out.

Why you should buy the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED laptop
Asus is one of the best laptop brands out there and it certainly knows how to make stylish laptops. With the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED laptop, you get an AI enhanced Intel Core Ultra 9 processor teamed up with a massive 24GB of memory and 2TB of SSD storage. It also has a dedicated graphics card in the form of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 with 6GB of VRAM. That might be an older generation of graphics card, but for a system focused on productivity, it’s nice to see something that also works well for some gaming needs too.

Read more