MSI’s surprisingly cheap OLED monitor just got even cheaper

Best Buy is home to one of the best monitor deals today: $220 off the MSI 49-inch QD-OLED Curved gaming monitor. Usually $1,100, it’s currently down to $880, which makes today a great time to buy. It was already fantastic value for what it had to offer before the discount, so even cheaper sweetens the deal even more. We’re here to tell you why it’s ideal for an immersive gaming experience.

Why you should buy the MSI 49-inch QD-OLED Curved Gaming Monitor

For a truly immersive experience while you game, nothing quite beats a curved monitor with great display technology. That’s certainly the case with the MSI 49-inch QD-OLED Curved Gaming Monitor. While we haven’t reviewed this specific model, we have spent a lot of time with a similar MSI 32-inch QD-OLED curved monitor and we appreciated its fantastic value, while offering some of the best color we’ve seen. The only real downside was its bland design, which is also true of the MSI 49-inch QD-OLED Curved Gaming Monitor.

Still, since when did any of the best monitors have an iconic design? With the MSI 49-inch QD-OLED Curved Gaming Monitor, it’s all about the quality of your experience gaming. Its 1800R QD-OLED Panel looks gorgeous with a dual QHD resolution of 5120 x 1440 and an exceptional response time of just 0.03ms. It also has a high refresh rate of 144Hz, so it’s all good for fast-moving action whether gaming or watching a movie.

Like the best gaming monitors, the MSI 49-inch QD-OLED Curved Gaming Monitor has also passed VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 Certification, so it provides some of the most realistic colors possible.

Elsewhere, the MSI 49-inch QD-OLED Curved Gaming Monitor even has nice attention to detail, like with its fanless design. It also has dedicated features for cutting down on OLED screen aging, which is always good to see.

Ultimately though, the MSI 49-inch QD-OLED Curved Gaming Monitor’s strength lies in its gorgeous picture, which means you can fully lose yourself in whatever you’re playing. Normally $1,100, it’s down to $880 for a limited time only at Best Buy. Check it out now before you miss out on the awesome $220 discount.