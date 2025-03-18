Nvidia RTX 50 series owners can unlock free GDDR7 memory speed boost

Popular graphics card monitoring and overclocking tool, MSI Afterburner, has received a beta update enabling owners of Nvidia’s RTX 50-series GPUs to boost their GDDR7 memory speeds by up to 10%. This enhancement allows data transfer rates to reach up to 36 gigatransfers per second (GT/s), surpassing Nvidia’s standard specifications.

The RTX 50-series graphics cards are equipped with GDDR7 memory modules rated between 28GT/s and 32GT/s. However, Nvidia often sets default data transfer rates slightly lower, at 28GT/s for most models and 30GT/s for the RTX 5080, to ensure stability and longevity. The new update to MSI Afterburner unlocks the potential to exceed these factory settings, offering enthusiasts the opportunity to maximize their hardware’s performance.

To utilize this feature, users must replace a specific database file within MSI Afterburner version 4.6.6 Beta 5 Build 16555. This modification extends the memory clock adjustment range, facilitating higher overclocking capabilities. Detailed instructions and the necessary files are available on the Guru3D forums, where Unwinder has provided guidance on implementing the update.

It’s important to note that while this update unlocks higher memory speeds, overclocking carries inherent risks. Memory controllers may not be designed to operate consistently at these elevated speeds, potentially leading to system instability or reduced hardware lifespan. Users are advised to proceed with caution and ensure they have adequate cooling solutions in place to manage the increased thermal output associated with higher memory frequencies.

This development is particularly significant for RTX 5080 users, whose cards come with 32GT/s memory modules downclocked to 30GT/s by default. The update enables these users to fully leverage their hardware’s capabilities, potentially achieving data transfer rates beyond the original specifications.

While MSI Afterburner has traditionally been a go-to tool for GPU overclocking, some users have explored alternatives like Asus’ GPU Tweak III, which also supports GDDR7 memory overclocking on RTX 50-series cards. However, the recent update to MSI Afterburner reaffirms its position as a versatile utility for enthusiasts seeking to push their graphics cards beyond factory limits.

As always, users are encouraged to thoroughly research and understand the implications of overclocking their hardware. While the prospect of enhanced performance is enticing, it should be balanced against the potential risks to system stability and component longevity.