Save $300 off this great value RTX 4060 Ti gaming PC

Best Buy is one of the better places to look for great value gaming PC deals if your focus is on affordable prices without scrimping on quality. That’s what we’re seeing here, with the MSI Codex Z2 gaming PC down to $900 from $1,200. It’s the gaming PC I would recommend to many people on a budget, with a good mix of hardware for this price. If you’re looking to spend under $1,000 and want some cool RGB lighting, read on and we’ll take you through what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the MSI Codex Z2 gaming PC

MSI features in our look at the best gaming PCs for beginners, and that’s the kind of vibe we’re getting from the MSI Codex Z2. This particular model has an AMD R5-8400F CPU along with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. None of that is top of the line stuff, but it’s ideal for some mid-range gaming without spending a fortune. It’s also great to see a reliable 1TB of storage when a lot of cheaper models stick with a barely adequate for gaming 512GB.

There’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card, which is perfect for the price range. Hook up one of the best gaming monitors and you’re all set. Don’t worry about a 4K screen — aim for a 1440p one or a reliable full HD model with a high refresh rate and low response time.

Away from the core specs, the MSI Codex Z2 also looks great. It has some great RGB lighting and a modular design in mind, so you can easily upgrade components over the coming years. A side window allows you to see all your components too, and it has a really cool aesthetic in general. As an added bonus, the MSI Codex Z2 comes with a keyboard and mouse, although we’d recommend investing in one of the best gaming mice or best gaming keyboards for the ultimate experience.

Usually $1,200, the MSI Codex Z2 is down to $900 for a limited time only at Best Buy. Ideal for anyone looking for a mid-range gaming PC, it has all the basics you need. Check it out fast before the deal ends very soon.