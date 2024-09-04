 Skip to main content
This 14-inch gaming laptop from MSI is under $1,000 for a limited time

It’s not often we see genuinely great gaming laptop deals under $1,000, but that’s the case today over at Best Buy. Right now, you can buy a MSI Cyborg 14-inch gaming laptop for $900 instead of $1,100. For anyone keen to game on the move without spending thousands, this is your chance. Here’s all it has to offer, but bear in mind the deal is likely to end sooner rather than later.

Why you should buy the MSI Cyborg 14-inch gaming laptop

MSI isn’t in our look at the best gaming laptop brands, but it’s a reliable brand for budget gamers. With the MSI Cyborg 14-inch gaming laptop you get a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13620H processor paired up with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage, so the core essentials are here.

For the graphics card, you get an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 with 8GB of dedicated VRAM, so it’s perfect for playing all the latest games. Its screen is smaller than some competitors, but it’s a good. It’s 14 inches of HD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate, so it’s ideal for fast-moving action with no risk of motion blur.

The MSI Cyborg 14-inch gaming laptop isn’t as powerful as the best gaming laptops, but there’s a lot to love here. It has a cool looking blue backlit keyboard with anti-ghost keys in an 83-key layout. It also has all the necessary ports: USB 3.2, HDMI, and an ethernet port. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 so you’re all set for stability and reliability.

Overall, the MSI Cyborg 14-inch gaming laptop is a good laptop choice for anyone who wants to game on the move without spending a lot of cash. It’s also more portable than much of the competition thanks to that slightly smaller screen. You can always hook it up to a TV or monitor if you need more screen real estate.

The MSI Cyborg 14-inch gaming laptop normally costs $1,100, which is pretty good value anyhow, but it’s even cheaper at the moment at Best Buy. Down to $900, this deal won’t be around for long given what it has to offer. Take a look for yourself by tapping the button below.

