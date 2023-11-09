 Skip to main content
This MSI gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 is discounted to $479

John Alexander
By
The MSI GF63 gaming laptop against a white background.
.

It’s a great time to get a gaming laptop. Not only have many of the best PC games of the past decade came out in recent years but also it happens to be the start of early access Black Friday deals over at Walmart. As part of these deals, we’re seeing the MSI GF63 on sale for only $479. That’s $220 less than the usual $699, meaning this is an excellent time to save big dollars and great way to start saving with early Black Friday deals.

Why you should buy the MSI GF63 Gaming Laptop

One of the first points of intrigue about the MSI GF63 is that it has an RTX 3050. It’s a graphics card that our RTX 3050 review labelled as having great value for the dollar. Other stats that quickly mark the MSI GF63 as a great laptop are its 15.6-inch screen’s 144Hz refresh rate and 16GB of RAM. We’ve seen better than 512GB of SSD storage, but hardly at this price point. Luckily, with WiFi 6, you’ll be able to save up space and then, later, redownload your favorite games quickly. The MSI GF63 runs on an Intel i5 processor, uses Windows 11, and has a battery life of 7 hours.

But a laptop is more than just processing power and hardware. You’ll appreciate the MSI GF63’s red backlit keyboard, whose keys have a ‘digital’ font. Its ports include USB-A slots on both sides, a USB-C port, and 3.5mm jacks for both your headphone and mic. Intriguingly, there is also an HDMI 2.0 port on the back of the base for connecting with other monitors, a projector, or large screen to cast to. The casing has a dark, metallic look to it and a bright, red, MSI logo on the back.

Again, you can buy the MSI GF63 today for just $479. That’s $220 off the usual price of $699. But, if the RTX 3050 isn’t enough to get you excited or you’re looking for something with an even lower final price tag, be sure to check out our bigger collection of early Black Friday gaming laptop deals, where you’re sure to find something that fits your budget and interests.

