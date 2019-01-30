Digital Trends
New filings from MSI, Gigabyte all but confirm the GTX 1660 Ti

Arif Bacchus
By
If you’ve been following rumors closely, you’ve likely heard that Nvidia could be releasing a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti midrange graphics card soon. In the latest development, filings from Gigabyte and MSI at the Eurasian Economic Commission (ECC) all but make the new GPU official.

It is typical for ECC hardware filings to appear just before the launch of new products, and the first listing highlights a total of 11 variants of Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics cards. Based on the naming in filings, it is assumed the new GPUs fall under the Aorus, Gaming, Overclocked, WinForce, and Pro families in the Gigabyte product lineup, according to VideoCardz.

The second set of filings from MSI are a bit more simplistic. These show a total of four new MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPUs. It includes the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Gaming Z 6G, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Armor 6G OC, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Ventus XS 6G OC, and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Gaming X 6G.

Within the last week, it was indicated that Nvidia’s GTX 1660 Ti may launch right after Valentine’s Day priced at roughly $280. Though still falling under the Turing lineup, the new mid-range GPU is meant to perform between the GTX 1060 and 1070.

Nvidia has yet to officially announce any new GTX Turning graphics cards, but there have been several instances where its existence has been proven. Images of the new GPU were apparently showcased at a private conference, and other rumors have also suggested there could be additional GTX variants available. These include a non-Ti GTX 1660 coming in March for $230, and the GTX 1650 which could be coming in the same month for $180.

Any new GTX cards would come without support for Nvidia’s ray tracing technology. Leaked benchmarks from Ashes of the Singularity have shown that the new GTX 1660 Ti can be up to 20 percent faster than its predecessors. In that scoring, the yet to be announced GTX 1660 Ti netted 7,400 at 1080p high resolution, topping the GTX 1060 at 6,200.

It also was suggested that the GTX 1660 Ti could ship with a lesser powered TU116 Turning GPU and come with a come with a total of 1,526 CUDA cores. At any rate, if that midrange pricing and performance holds up to be true, Nvidia could win over gamers who don’t like the $600 cost of the RTX 2070 and the newly announced $350 RTX 2060.

