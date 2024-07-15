Best MSI Prime Day deals: AMD and Intel gaming laptops

If you’re thinking about getting a gaming laptop from this year’s Prime Day deals, you’re going to want to consider buying from MSI Prime Day deals. The brand’s devices are stylish and affordable, and they’re even cheaper because of the discounts of the shopping event. However, as with all Prime Day gaming laptop deals that are relatively inexpensive, these bargains are expected to sell out quickly, so you should proceed with the transaction to secure your own MSI gaming laptop as soon as possible, while stocks last. These lists have a lot of overlap with Best Buy gaming laptop Prime Day deals, as well as Walmart laptop deals. If you want something a little different, check out Acer laptop Prime Day deals or Asus laptop Prime Day deals.

Best MSI gaming laptop Prime Day deals (AMD)

While you’re looking at MSI gaming laptop Prime Day deals, you may want to go for models that are powered by AMD processors. You’ll get smooth performance with these chips, allowing you to play the best PC games without any issues. There are several options if you’re interested, but you need to make a quick decision on what to buy because the prices that we’ve listed here may not last until the last minute of the shopping holiday.

MSI Bravo 15 (Ryzen 5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, RTX 4050) —

MSI Katana 15 (Ryzen 9, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4070) —

Best MSI gaming laptop Prime Day deals (Intel)

Some gamers prefer machines that are powered by Intel processors, and that holds true for MSI gaming laptop Prime Day deals. We’ve rounded up devices powered by Intel chips below with different price ranges, so you can take your pick depending on how much you’re willing to pay for a new gaming laptop. Don’t take too much time with your selection though, as stocks may be gone sooner than you think.

MSI Thin 15 (i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, RTX 4050) —

MSI Crosshair 16 (i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4070) —

MSI Vector 16 (i9, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4080) —

MSI Stealth 17 (i9, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, RTX 4080) —

MSI Raider 17 (i9, 64GB RAM, 2TB SSD, RTX 4090) —

How to choose an MSI gaming laptop on Prime Day

As mentioned above, your first decision on which MSI gaming laptop to buy for Prime Day starts with your choice of processor. However, with the rivalry of AMD versus Intel getting fiercer, there’s actually very few reasons why you’d want to go with one over the other. The same holds true for graphics cards when buying an MSI gaming laptop — you’ll have to choose between AMD and Nvidia, but you’ll still get excellent performance no matter your decision.

The configurations of MSI gaming laptops don’t end with processors and graphics cards though. You’ll also have to consider the machine’s RAM, with our guide on how much RAM do you need recommending at least 16GB of RAM for gaming. You can go lower if you’re fine with dialing down the graphics settings, though you can also go higher if you prefer the best possible visuals in the games that you play. Other factors that you need to consider when buying from MSI Prime Day deals include the display — the larger the size and sharper the resolution, the better — and built-in storage — the more space, the more video games that you can install at a time. The actual model of the MSI gaming laptop is less important, though feel free to select the device that speaks to you in terms of design.

Ultimately though, the specifications that you’ll get for your MSI gaming laptop will largely depend on your budget. It’s highly recommended that you set the maximum price that you’re willing to pay, then get the highest configuration that you can get for the gaming laptop that you’re thinking about buying. You’re going to want to prioritize the processor, graphics card, and RAM over all of the other factors, so that you can avoid getting a machine that won’t be able to run the upcoming PC games that will be released soon.

How we chose these MSI Prime Day deals

The MSI Prime Day deals that you see here are the lowest prices that you’ll pay for each configuration of these gaming laptops, because we want you to get them at their cheapest. We’ll also keep updating this page to make sure that this holds true, which means we’ll be looking not just on Amazon, but also from other retailers like Best Buy and Walmart as they’re attempting to draw customers to them with discounts of their own. You should bookmark this page to stay tuned to the savings that you can get until the end of Prime Day.

Our selections for the MSI Prime Day deals that we recommended here also depend on whether these bargains are worth buying. It’s not enough that you’ll pay a low price, as we don’t want you to spend on a machine that won’t live up to your expectations. While we’ve highlighted some budget-friendly choices, we’ve leaned more towards MSI gaming laptops with decent specifications and massive savings, as that’s what we would consider an excellent purchase from this shopping holiday.