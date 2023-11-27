 Skip to main content
My 4 favorite Cyber Monday laptop deals on Apple, Dell, and HP

Digital Trends Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
Digital Trends

Cyber Monday laptop deals are continuing with some great discounts on many of the best laptop brands around. This includes sizeable discounts on laptops from HP, Dell, and the latest Apple M3 chip too. Take a look below at some of our favorite laptop deals right now, and be sure to make a decision soon with Cyber Monday deals likely to end very soon.

HP 17.3-inch laptop 17Z-CP200 — $250, was $500

The HP 17-inch laptop against a white background.
HP

If HP is your brand you can get into a new laptop at a super low price with this laptop. It has an AMD Athlon Gold dual-core processor and 8GB of RAM. These aren’t mind-blowing specs by any means, but they’re plenty for many users and they compare well with the specs you’ll find among the going Chromebook Cyber Monday deals, while providing you with the advantages of a Windows operating system. This laptop makes a great option for students, and with its large, 17.3 inch display it makes a good option for professionals on a budget as well.

Dell XPS 13 laptop — $599, was $799

A side view of a Dell XPS 13 laptop on a white background.
Dell

The Dell XPS laptop lineup spans several different screen sizes, making it an extremely popular laptop option for just about anyone. In the Dell XPS 13, Dell is offering a 13-inch model that manages great portability without sacrificing power. As built for this deal, the XPS has a 10-core Intel i5 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics and 8GB of RAM. These are pretty solid specs for a laptop whose price point compares favorable with some of the best budget laptops. Don’t overlook the Dell XPS 13 this shopping season, as it’s one of the better Dell Cyber Monday deals around..

Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

Apple MacBook Air M1 — $750, was $1,000

MacBook Air M1 render
Apple

The Apple MacBook Air M1 is the first MacBook to be powered by Apple Silicon. It’s been around for a few years now, but the M1 chip still holds up. And while there are even newer MacBook Air models on the market, this one features a design that was beloved for nearly a decade. The MacBook Air M1 has a 13.3-inch Retina display, an eight-core processor, and a fanless design that keeps it quiet throughout the day. It also has an HD FaceTime camera for video chats and can reach up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro M3 — $2,299, was $2,499

The Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro M3 against a white background.
Apple

One of the surprise MacBook Cyber Monday deals is on the Apple MacBook Pro M3. It’s a surprise because this is a brand new release, and significant Apple discounts are often hard to come by even on older models. But you can get the new M3 Pro chip with this MacBook Pro, a powerful processor made by Apple that will provide plenty of power for content creators across the board. It also includes Apple’s 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, which is one of the best you’ll find in a laptop.

Topics
