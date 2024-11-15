 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

NASA tests new AI chatbot to make sense of complex data

By

Over the years, using its Earth-observing satellites, NASA has collected huge amounts of highly complex data about our planet, tracking climate change, monitoring wildfires, and plenty more besides.

But making sense of it all, and bringing it to the masses, is a challenging endeavor. Until now, that is.

Recommended Videos

Harnessing the power of generative AI, NASA has teamed up with Microsoft to create Earth Copilot, a new AI-powered chat tool specifically designed to simplify how users access complex geospatial satellite imagery and data, potentially unlocking new insights and discoveries.

While only a limited number of researchers and scientists can currently make sense of the data, Earth Copilot will bring it to an almost an unlimited audience, with curious folks able to probe the tool with questions for an exchange that’s conversational in tone, similar to how you might already use ChatGPT or other similar generative-AI chat tools.

Microsoft suggests that users might simply ask questions like: “What was the impact of Hurricane Ian in Sanibel Island?” or, “How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect air quality in the U.S.?” Earth Copilot will then dive into the relevant datasets before offering an answer that should be relatively easy to digest.

“NASA’s Earth Science Data Systems Program is responsible for collecting an incredible variety of data from spaceborne sensors and instruments,” Microsoft said in an article introducing Earth Copilot. “This data spans everything from atmospheric conditions to land cover changes, ocean temperatures, and more. However, the sheer scale and complexity of this information can be overwhelming. For many, finding and extracting insights requires navigating technical interfaces, understanding data formats, and mastering the intricacies of geospatial analysis — specialized skills that very few non-technical users possess. AI could streamline this process, reducing time to gain insights from Earth’s data to a matter of seconds.”

Currently, Earth Copilot is being tested by NASA scientists and researchers to ensure its safety and reliability.

The next step will be to integrate it into NASA’s Visualization, Exploration, and Data Analysis (VEDA) platform, which makes it easier for users to search, discover, and analyze data related to Earth science.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
NASA selects new date for Starliner’s crewed return
Boeing Space's Starliner docked at the International Space Station in June 2024.

The Starliner spacecraft is shown docked to the Harmony module’s forward port at the International Space Station, 263 miles above the Mediterranean Sea. NASA

Boeing Space’s Starliner crew capsule is now expected to depart the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday, June 25, NASA has said.

Read more
DuckDuckGo’s new AI service keeps your chatbot conversations private
DuckDuckGo

DuckDuckGo released its new AI Chat service on Thursday, enabling users to anonymously access popular chatbots like GPT-3.5 and Claude 3 Haiku without having to share their personal information as well as preventing the companies from training the AIs on their conversations. AI Chat essentially works by inserting itself between the user and the model, like a high-tech game of telephone.

From the AI Chat home screen, users can select which chat model they want to use -- Meta’s Llama 3 70B model and Mixtral 8x7B are available in addition to GPT-3.5 and Claude -- then begin conversing with it as they normally would. DuckDuckGo will connect to that chat model as an intermediary, substituting the user's IP address with one of their own. "This way it looks like the requests are coming from us and not you," the company wrote in a blog post.

Read more
NASA sets new target launch date for Starliner spacecraft
The Starliner atop an Atlas V rocket.

The Starliner spacecraft sits atop an Atlas V rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA/Joel Kowsky

After calling off the launch of Boeing Space’s Starliner spacecraft on Saturday with just minutes to go, NASA says it's now aiming to send the vehicle on its first crewed mission at 10:52 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 5.

Read more