Need to get ‘better’ at AI? The world’s top universities are gifting you their best classes

If the onset of AI is a worry for you, then ask yourself a simple question: ‘Do I actually know how it works?’



If the answer is ‘no’, ‘sort of’ or ‘I can ask ChatGPT how to convert recipes’ then you could probably do with some help.

Well, we’ve got great news: some of the world’s top universities are offering you their best courseware about artificial intelligence for free. Think about that. The best thinking of elite universities for free, meaning you’ll understand the advent of Gemini or Perplexity in no time.

Whether you want to just get grounded in artificial intelligence, apply it to your business or school, or start coding in Python there is a class for you. (And, yes, I asked OpenAI’s GPT-5 to help me compile this list.)

Quick picks by level

Just starting out: MIT AI 101, then Harvard CS50 AI.

Comfortable with Python + basic ML math: CMU 10-601 or Berkeley CS189.

Targeting LLMs/NLP in depth: Stanford CS224N.

MIT — AI 101 (OCW) — True Beginner

Short, workshop-style starter that demystifies key terms and includes an interactive exercise. Ideal if you’re starting from zero before jumping into CS50 AI. It’s a few years old but helps explain the fundamentals.



Format: brief videos, slides, hands-on demo.

Still one of the most accessible on-ramps to “classical” AI plus modern ML. It’s self-paced, free to audit, and actively available through December 31, 2025.



This remains a community favorite in 2025: “Best of all time” lists and 5-star user ratings on Class Central; Reddit threads praise the clarity but note you should be ready for non-trivial Python projects.



Level-wise, you’ll want basic Python; the math is explained gently.



Format: polished video lectures, problem sets/projects, transcripts, and auto-grading via edX.

Free, English-language intros spanning AI in Python and domainspecific applications; designed to require only basic digital literacy. Good for absolute beginners wanting structured, practical modules.



Format: videos, exercises; optional low-cost certificate.



Carnegie Mellon — Introduction to Machine Learning (10-301/10-601), Spring 2025 — Intermediate

CMU’s 2025 offering hosts a detailed public syllabus; while graded resources sit behind campus tools, you can follow lecture topics and posted notes/links. Great if you want a classic ML theory+practice path (supervised/unsupervised, evaluation, etc.).



Format: public schedule/notes; some lecture material varies in openness by week.

Berkeley’s flagship ML course publishes complete lecture notes and typically shares lecture videos each term (availability can fluctuate). It’s math-forward and an excellent bridge to deep learning.



Format: lecture notes, (often) public videos, assignments/solutions for past terms.

Stanford keeps publishing the course site with updated slides/notes; the 2024–25 (“win2425”) run indicates current materials. Public lecture videos are typically the 2023 playlist; slides/assignments get refreshed annually.



It assumes solid Python, ML, and some deep-learning background. Reviews from learners consistently call it rigorous but rewarding, especially for those targeting LLMs.



It is routinely recommended for serious NLP/LLM study—rigorous assignments, strong research grounding; discussions highlight the workload but high payoff.



Format: slides, assignments, prior-year videos.

If you’re still unsure about whether you can commit the time to the world of AI, you can always start a little bit simpler. OpenAI has a 101 guide to ChatGPT, or you can quickly run through Perplexity’s beginner’s guide.

Whatever you do, if you’ve got a modicum of interest (or worry) about the world of AI, then don’t delay on learning more – the quicker you understand the way this new technology works, the sooner you’ll start feeling part of the upcoming changes, rather than being beholden by them.