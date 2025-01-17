 Skip to main content
The Netgear Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6E Router is only $280 on Amazon today

Good Deal Netgear's Nighthawk RAXE500 tri-band router.
It takes a lot of bandwidth to run a modern Wi-Fi network, especially when you have devices like smart TVs, game consoles, and laptops connected to your network. Fortunately, when it comes to internet hardware, brands like Netgear are on the job. And today, you can score an excellent deal on one of the company’s best Wi-Fi 6E routers!

For a limited time, when you purchase the Netgear Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6E Router on Amazon or at Best Buy, you’ll only pay $271. The MSRP on this model is $600, which means you’ll be saving $329!

Why you should buy the NetGear Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6E

Thanks to its powerful 1.8GHz quad-core processor, which is capable of delivering up to 10.8Gbps, you’ll be amazed at how fast your next Chrome, Safari, or Firefox browsing session is with the Nighthawk! While most of our at-home or at-the-office devices still rely on 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, the Nighthawk is backward-compatible with these older Wi-Fi frequencies and delivers up to 9x the performance of a Wi-Fi 5 network.

The Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6E provides up to 3,500 of coverage, making it an ideal choice for homes and businesses with smaller footprints. You’ll also be able to connect up to 60 devices to the router at once. There are even four 1G Ethernet ports and one 2.5 Ethernet should you decide to hardwire a desktop PC, game console, or smart TV.

Setup couldn’t be more straightforward and the performance couldn’t be better with the NetGear Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6E Router. Save $329 when you purchase this device today on Amazon or at Best Buy. We also recommend checking out our lists of the best router deals, Amazon deals, and Best Buy deals for even more discounts on top tech.

