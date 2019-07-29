Computing

A new 16-inch MacBook Pro with thinner bezels may be released in September

A MacBook Pro with a larger display and thinner bezels may be coming out sooner than we think.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple may be releasing a 16-inch MacBook Pro that features thinner bezels. Referencing a report published by Digitimes on Monday, July 29, 9to5Mac says that Apple will have Quanta produce the forthcoming MacBook Pro and that it is expected to be released in September of this year. However, it is worth noting that while the display is expected to reach 16 inches, the laptop itself will most likely still be in a 15-inch case. The narrow bezels are expected to help facilitate the larger 16-inch screen size. The display is also expected to include a 3,072 x 1,920 resolution.

In addition to the above changes to the MacBook Pro’s display, the upcoming MacBook Pro is also rumored to be outfitted with a different keyboard this time around. Instead of utilizing the butterfly keyboard, it is expected that Apple will opt to use a scissor key design instead. In a recent review of the 2019 MacBook Pro, we noted that while the butterfly keyboard has had its issues, there were some improvements in this recent iteration of the MacBook worth mentioning: The key presses seem softer and it’s “much quieter than past models.” That said, however, a new scissor key design may be a welcome respite from the butterfly’s other issues.

A new MacBook Pro isn’t the latest development to hit Apple’s line of Macs. Back in June, Apple also announced the newest version of its MacOS. Known as Catalina, the public beta of the latest MacOS was released on June 24. The new Mac operating system came with a long list of changes including the end of iTunes, the replacement of iTunes with three separate media management apps, second screen support, the availability of the Screen Time app, and an updated Photos app, just to name a few.

While Digitimes has reported that Apple is expected to release a MacBook Pro with a 16-inch display in September 2019, it is worth noting that, 9to5Mac also reports that it is just as likely that the new MacBook Pro could be released in October of this year instead, saying that the iPhone 11 is also slated for a September release and that “there is also a good chance Apple hosts a second media event in October to debut other products.”

