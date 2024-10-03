 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

New AI tool can tell you how to get what you want — from other AIs

By

AI chatbot company WiseOx has launched a new AI tool to help people communicate more effectively with AI. Named Pronto, this “AI Mascot” is specifically trained in prompt writing — in other words, it’s here to tell you what to say to other AIs so you can (hopefully) get the results you want.

We all know what coding is — it’s the way we give instructions to a computer so it can understand and produce the desired results. With large language models (LLMs), we can give our instructions in natural human language, but it turns out there are still effective and ineffective ways to do this.

Recommended Videos

If your instructions are unclear or you skip steps that would be obvious to human listeners, the LLM you’re using could easily get confused and give you output that you don’t want. The reason for this is pretty simple — here it is in Pronto’s own words:

Screenshot from prompt AI Pronto.
Willow Roberts / Digital Trends

Yes, ChatGPT and other generative AI can’t really understand what you’re saying. They don’t understand what they’re saying either. It’s all just smoke and mirrors, and if you want to maximize the chances of the AI being precise and accurate, you have to be precise and accurate yourself.

This is where “prompt engineering” comes in. By utilizing clear and simple language, concise instructions, and breaking down complex tasks into simpler steps, you can consistently get better results. Things will still go wrong sometimes, but overall, it should improve your experience.

If your prompt game isn’t that strong, you can paste your attempt into Pronto and ask for an improved version. The tool is new right now so we’ll have to wait to see how well its improved prompts actually perform, but if it does a decent job, it could speed things up for people who like to use LLMs but often find themselves having to revise their prompts.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts is a contributor at Digital Trends, specializing in computing topics. She has a particular interest in Apple…
The Ryzen 7 7800X3D is sold out everywhere — here’s what to buy instead
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D sitting on a motherboard.

There's no doubt about it -- the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is the best gaming CPU you can buy. And if you're building a high-end gaming PC, it's the CPU you should look out for. There's just one problem: Over the past several weeks, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D has slowly faded from store shelves, and now, it's almost impossible to find in stock.

You can technically find it through third-party sellers, but you'll pay up for the CPU -- prices range from $500 to $700, while the CPU was selling for under $350 just a couple of months ago. With AMD reportedly clearing the shelves for the upcoming Ryzen 7 9800X3D, it may be a few months before the last-gen CPU comes back for a reasonable price. Thankfully, there are some other great CPUs you can buy right now.
The Intel path -- Core i9-14900K

Read more
The best budget CPUs you can buy in 2024
A hand holding the Ryzen 9 7950X in front of a green light.

Modern processors are exceedingly powerful, but you don't have to buy a flagship design to get a great chip. The best budget CPUs can hold their own and punch well above their weight in gaming. You might even find some budget CPUs for video editing. But you don't want to lock yourself into an old ecosystem. All of our favorite budget CPUs offer excellent performance today, and great upgrade potential for the future, too.

More interested in the best CPUs overall? Here's our list of the top processors for 2024.

Read more
Windows 11 can now use AI to respond to your text messages
The Phone Link app being used on a phone and laptop screen.

Microsoft has started rolling out a helpful Suggested Replies feature in the Phone Link app that gives users AI-powered text suggestions for quick replies to their messages, the software giant stated in a Support blog post.

The new feature uses Microsoft's Cloud AI models to create short replies to specific messages, resulting in faster response times. It is rolling out in Phone Link version 1.24082.137.0 for Windows 11 24H2 and 23H2. You don't need to be in the Windows Insider Program to try out the feature, but you won't see the Suggest Replies feature on all messages. You'll only see the suggestions when the Phone Link's AI can understand the message.

Read more