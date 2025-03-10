 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Apple’s rumored foldable iPad could take major step towards hiding the screen island

By
Foldable Macbook concept image created by LunaDisplay.
LunaDisplay

Rumors about a foldable all-screen Apple device have been circling for a while — some call it a MacBook and others call it an iPad. Today, 9To5Mac spotted a leak from Digital chat station on Weibo claiming there’s a prototype of the mysterious foldable with Face ID tech hiding beneath the screen.

Translations of the leak, originally posted in Chinese, mention a “metal super-structured lens” with integrated “Face ID Rx and Tx” to do under-screen 3D face recognition. Apple patents for this tech already exist and we all understand why the company would be chasing it — to finally get rid of the infamous notch or “dynamic island” that plagues current iPhone, MacBook, and iPad models.

Recommended Videos

The notch currently exists because it’s difficult for the infrared used in Face ID to travel through a display and difficult to achieve quality results from a camera when the display is blocking the lens. According to one of the Apple patents on this subject, visible light transmission through displays can be less than 20%. If Apple can figure out how to let more light in when needed, sensors like cameras, ambient light sensors, and proximity sensors could work while hidden under the display. It’s unclear, however, how many of the sensors currently in the Dynamic Island are hidden under the screen in this new prototype.

Apple patent for embedded Face ID tech.
This figure from an Apple patent shows just how many display layers light has to travel through to reach a sensor. Apple

Everyone is waiting with bated breath for the end of the dreaded notch, even though we have learned to live with it for now. Every time a new iPhone comes, someone somewhere hedges their bets on this being the one to go notchless — but the reality is that it’s a really hard thing to pull off. However, if this leak proves accurate, this tech could be a major step towards the eventual end of the Dynamic Island and in the immediate future, our notches could get significantly smaller.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts has been a Computing Writer at Digital Trends for a year and has been writing for about a decade. She has a…
Could the Vision Pro replace your iPad? There’s just one problem
The front visor of the Vision Pro on display at an Apple Store.

In the time since it launched in early February, we’ve heard a lot about how Apple’s Vision Pro could replace some of the company’s other devices, especially the iPad. Now, prominent leaker Mark Gurman has joined the fray and lent weight to the idea of the headset becoming a tablet killer. But while that seems plausible, there’s one major problem with it.

Specifically, it’s the price. Because while Gurman’s Power On newsletter makes some good points about the Vision Pro’s strengths, it can’t get around the unavoidable obstacle that is the device’s $3,500 asking price. If the Vision Pro really is going to replace the iPad, a lot has to change first, especially given how wide of a range of prices the iPad line hits.
The iPad killer?

Read more
MacBooks could soon fall behind the iPad Pro in this important way
The iPad Pro (2022) sitting in the Magic Keyboard.

The dynamic balance between the Mac and the iPad may be about to shift again. Both the MacBook Air and iPad Pro will reportedly get updated this spring, boosting performance with the inclusion of the new M3 chip.

But a new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman indicates that a new "landscape Face ID camera" may be in the works for the iPad Pro, potentially taking away one of the main advantages that MacBooks have over iPads. With so much of work happening in video calls, the iPad Pro might become a far better laptop replacement in this new generation.
The dream experience

Read more
When the iPad is a better computer than my PC
Apple iPad Pro 11 with Apple Magic Keyboard.

Can the iPad work as a real computer? I'm well aware that I'm not first to raise this question. It is, however, the first time for me to ask the question of myself. After all, everyone's needs for a proper "computer" are different, and I've never given it a fair shake.

I'm running an iPad Pro 11-inch that uses an 8-core CPU/10-core GPU Apple M2, which is an insane amount of power to pack into a tablet. And I've recently added a Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil into the mix, making it look a lot like a regular laptop. It still has limitations, but with all that on doard, I found myself surprised at how good of a computer the iPad Pro can really be.
What's a real computer, anyway?

Read more