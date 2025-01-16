 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Google is testing a feature that will let AI hide away internet pop-ups

By
Google Chrome browser running on Android Automotive in a car.
Google

Google is testing a new feature in Chrome Canary, the experimental version of the Chrome browser. As reported by TechRadar, the “PermissionsAI” feature is designed to deal with pop-ups from websites asking you to share your location or consent to notifications.

According to Chromium, the tool will use Google’s “Permission Predictions Service” and Gemini Nano v2 to analyze users’ previous responses to pop-ups and guess how they will respond to new ones. If you’re likely to decline, the feature will block the annoying pop-up that appears in the middle of your screen and instead hide it away in a corner in case you need it later.

Recommended Videos

As with all AI-powered features, accuracy is everything. In a perfect situation, it certainly would be useful to avoid website pop-ups — especially on mobile where the banners take up half of the screen. On the other hand, if it accidentally hides away important pop-ups and you miss them, it will cause more trouble than it’s worth.

It seems the tool will only make a move if it decides you’re likely to deny a request — which, on the bright side, means you won’t have an AI accidentally agreeing to notifications on your behalf — but it also means you’re left to deal with other pop-ups as normal. The problem with this is that pop-ups are still annoying even when you’re saying yes to them. They’re too big, too noisy, and too distracting in just about every situation.

It would probably be more useful if Google moved them to a smaller, less intrusive UI even when it thinks you’ll say yes. As long as they’re kept in the same place every time, we’ll know exactly where to look to check for popups and exactly where to go if we realize we need to turn on location sharing. As for notifications, I doubt people change their minds about those very often anyway.

Since the feature is just being tested right now, it’s not available to the public yet and we’re not sure when this will change. Hopefully, the company will take all the time it needs to get the feature ready before releasing it.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts has been a Computing Writer at Digital Trends for a year and has been writing for about a decade. She has a…
What is Gemini Advanced? Here’s how to use Google’s premium AI
Google Gemini on smartphone.

Google's Gemini is already revolutionizing the way we interact with AI, but there is so much more it can do with a $20/month subscription. In this comprehensive guide, we'll walk you through everything you need to know about Gemini Advanced, from what sets it apart from other AI subscriptions to the simple steps for signing up and getting started.

You'll learn how to craft effective prompts that yield impressive results and stunning images with Gemini's built-in generative capabilities. Whether you're a seasoned AI enthusiast or a curious beginner, this post will equip you with the knowledge and techniques to harness the power of Gemini Advanced and take your AI-generated content to the next level.
What is Google Gemini Advanced?

Read more
Seven nuclear reactors to power Google’s AI ambitions
Four nuclear power plants.

Google announced on Tuesday that it has signed a deal with nuclear energy startup Kairos Power to purchase 500 megawatts of “new 24/7 carbon-free power" from seven of the company's small modular reactors (SMRs).  The companies are reportedly looking at an initial delivery from the first SMR in 2030 and a full rollout by 2035.

"The grid needs new electricity sources to support AI technologies that are powering major scientific advances, improving services for businesses and customers, and driving national competitiveness and economic growth," Michael Terrell, Google's senior director of Energy and Climate, wrote in a Google Blog on Tuesday. "This agreement helps accelerate a new technology to meet energy needs cleanly and reliably, and unlock the full potential of AI for everyone."

Read more
Google (probably) made your internet faster
Google Fiber logo on wall

A recent report from Ookla, using Speedtest data, highlights how Google Fiber’s entry into various markets has driven a significant increase in internet speeds across the board. Google Fiber has set a new standard by offering gigabit internet services -- speeds far exceeding what was available from most providers previously.

According to the report, the presence of Google Fiber in a market often prompts competitors to offer faster, more reliable internet to keep up. In areas where Google Fiber operates, both download and upload speeds have surged, benefitting not just Google customers but also those using other ISPs.

Read more