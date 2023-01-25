Why you need to order LG’s 240Hz OLED gaming monitor

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

LG announced a pair of interesting new monitors at CES. And while CES has presented a ton of awesome monitor reveals, these two are special due to some interesting developments in the stats and specs department. You’ll want to know about these developments because they are going to provide the most fluid experience you’re likely to have ever seen on a monitor. Unfortunately, unless numbers and hardware are your game, it might all be a bit tricky to parse. So, before we look at the monitor themselves, let’s start by reviewing the changes and seeing why they’re such a big deal.

The incredible 0.03ms response time

The two monitors I’m going to talk about both have a response time, the time a pixel takes to fully change from one color to another, of 0.03ms. That’s important to keep in your mind as we take a short detour to give it relevance.

A detour

This weekend I had the chance to read the brilliant words of Jacob Roach as he talked about the way monitor producers lie to us. The number one thing in the article that popped out to me concerned response time. Every monitor today seems to have a 1ms response time. Why is that? Josh broke it down into a few key points that are worth looking at again:

There are many ways to measure response time.

Companies want to list the fastest of these.

You don’t always get to see the method used for the stat on the spec sheet.

The quickest type of response time measurement is called “GTG” or gray-to-gray. In other words, how long it takes a pixel to go from one color on the black-to-white spectrum to another. Since companies that want to display the highest specs to us will use the fastest response time they can, we can assume a large percentage of the very best gaming monitors are currently using a 1ms GTG response time.

The LG difference

So, popping back, we’re looking at two new monitors from LG and what do they say about response time? “0.03ms (GtG)”

That’s very upfront, very open, and very impressive. In GTG alone this tells us we should expect thirty-three times better motion and fluidity as things pop, bounce, and run across our screens.

240Hz gaming monitor with unbelievable refresh rate power

Refresh rate is a bit more straightforward in the way the numbers are presented. With most good monitors today running 120Hz, our offerings from LG refresh twice as fast. While these LG’s are nowhere near the Alienware 500Hz monstrosity, it also has an equally scary price closing in on $3,000. Our LG friends, however, have been able to keep the power up without snatching our savings up. Here’s how they fare:

Introducing the LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitors

So, now you can see why we are really excited about this year’s offerings. You’ve got monitors in an affordable price range that bring an unbelievably fast, fluid, and dynamic viewing experience. They’ll be great for kill-streaking in your favorite shooter, but also for watching sports and action movies without blur, lag, or slowdown.

The LG 27-inch UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor QHD — Pre-order for $1,000

Spec Highlights

Screen — 26.5-inches

Display — OLED

Resolution — QHD

Response Time (GTG) — 0.03ms

Refresh Rate — 240Hz

Get everything we’ve talked about on a comfy flat screen for a price you will find comparable to a lot of the best gaming monitors that are already out there. This is the new standard for what gaming monitors can be while staying in an affordable price range and is a monitor we’ll be keeping our eye on as time progresses.

The LG 45-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor WQHD — Pre-order for $1,700

Spec Highlights

Screen — 44.5-inches

Display — OLED

Resolution — QHD

Response Time (GTG) — 0.03ms

Refresh Rate — 240Hz

A monitor that is ready to compete with some of the big boys in the curved gaming monitor market. You get all of the great image fluidity bonuses of the monitor above, but on a bigger screen and with a more modern curved view. While it is a bit more expensive, it also gives you more monitor and fights competitively in price when compared to other monitors of its size, shape, and quality.

