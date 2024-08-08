 Skip to main content
The new Mac mini may be almost as small as the Apple TV

By

Apple is planning a new version of the Mac mini using the M4 chip, according to reports from Bloomberg. It’s expected sometime before the end of the year, and insider information suggests that it will be significantly smaller than the previous generation — almost as small as the Apple TV box. This will be the first significant redesign of the product since it was overhauled in 2010 under late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

It seems there will be two versions of the new Mac mini, one with the standard M4 chip and one with an M4 Pro chip that has yet to be announced. Like other Pro chips, it’s expected that the M4 Pro will support additional memory and enhanced graphic performance.

Apple has also reportedly tested models of the mini with at least three USB-C ports alongside the power and HDMI ports, and Bloomberg speculates that it will be cheaper to make than the previous model. Whether this will translate to a smaller price tag is yet to be seen.

Mac mini is not the only Mac getting upgraded to the M4 chip, however. If the rumors are true, Apple will be putting an M4 chip in every one of its Macs, and this will be the first time the entire lineup has shared the same chip generation.

The iMac desktop and MacBook Pros with M4 chips could launch as early as this year, with M4 MacBook Airs planned for spring 2025 and Mac Pro and Mac Studio models expected in mid-2025. Whether we’ll truly see M4 MacBook Pros before 2024 ends, however, is currently in question after some cryptic comments during Apple’s recent quarterly earnings call. This is despite assurances by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg that things are still on track for later this year.

The reason for these upgrades could be to make sure the entire Mac lineup benefits from the AI-focused M4 chip, which will enable each model to handle upcoming and future Apple Intelligence features smoothly.

Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts is a contributor at Digital Trends, specializing in computing topics.
