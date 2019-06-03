Digital Trends
Computing

A new Mac Pro with monitor costs $11,000, and it isn’t built for you

Matthew S. Smith
By
mac pro

The word “affordable” is rarely associated with Apple products. The company’s high prices have caused hecklers to bemoan the “Apple Tax” for decades. More recently, it’s even provided ammo for competitors looking to distract from their own PR disasters.

None of that, however, adequately prepared Mac fans for the past three years. The pricing of all things Mac has gone up with each new hardware iteration, and often by hundreds or even thousands of dollars. Is it justified? And why has Apple launched Mac pricing into the stratosphere?

Yes, the Mac Pro is becoming more expensive

The new Mac Pro starts at $6,000. That’s a lot of money, but high-end Macs have always been expensive. Is the new model’s price really that high once you adjust for inflation?

Yes, it is. 1985’s Macintosh XL was a cool $10,000. The Apple Macintosh Plus, released in 1988 for $2,599, adjusts to just a hair above $6,000 in today’s dollars. As the Mac gained steam in the late 1980s, however, prices dropped significantly. The original Mac Pro, released in 2006, had a $2,500 list price. That translates to about $3,150 in today’s dollars. 2013’s “trashcan” Mac Pro started at $3,000, which is just $3,300 once adjusted for inflation.

new mac pro is not for prosumers b5p h8so

The display is even more egregious. Starting at $5,000, the Pro Display XDR is more expensive than most modern televisions, including 65-inch OLEDs. You can find even more expensive Apple displays if you take a time machine back to 1991, when an Apple Macintosh 21-inch Display would set you back $4,599 – an incredible $8,600 today. But nothing in the past decade compares. The old Thunderbolt Display was a relative bargain at $999. Hell, you can buy a 5K Retina iMac, computer and all, for $1,800.

“Pro” means “not for people”

This trend doesn’t include all Mac devices – the iMac is not a bad deal, and the MacBook Air starts at $1,200 — but it does include every Mac with Pro branding attached to it.

Apple’s least expensive Pro is the MacBook Pro 13, which starts at $1,300, but that buys you a hilariously stripped-down machine with only a dual core processor. Yes, a dual-core processor, at $1,300, sold in 2019. Like I said. Hilarious.

A prosumer likes the serious, professional, put-together device because it reflects on them.

What you really want is the $1,800 model with the Touch Bar. Not because the Touch Bar is any good, but because it’s the least expensive Pro with anything resembling competitive hardware. Yet even that only buys 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

This drives home an important, subtle shift, one that wasn’t obvious as it occurred but now seems plain. The Mac Pro brand, including the MacBook Pro, has abandoned prosumers.

Prosumers was always an awkward term, but it usually referred to enthusiasts who don’t need cutting edge hardware but want it anyway.  A prosumer likes the serious, professional, put-together device because it reflects on them.

new mac pro is not for prosumers wwdc 2019 3

I’m not personally a Mac fan, but I’m guilty of this same urge with other brands. For example, I love ThinkPad. I like the rough, tough, do-anything nature of that brand — even though I carefully protect my laptops, which are never exposed to anything more destructive than being tossed on the conveyor belt at airport security.

A prosumer device is expensive. No one has ever called a Mac Pro affordable. ThinkPads are expensive for what you get. The same is true of Dell’s XPS and HP’s Envy (or whatever brand HP considers premium this year). But they’re not too expensive. They’re a luxury, but one many people can afford.

They’re priced so high that even enthusiasts won’t be able to justify buying them.

Apple’s new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR aren’t luxuries. They’re priced so high that even enthusiasts won’t be able to justify buying them. The $11,000 bill for a new Mac Pro with display is enough to buy a very nice used car.

It seems crazy. But remember, the Mac Pro isn’t meant for people. It’s meant for companies, governments, organizations. It might still look like a prosumer device but, through pricing, the Mac Pro has narrowed its focus and cast off the concerns of even the most fanatical amateurs.

But hey. There’s hope. If you get hired at Pixar, or Adobe, or Industrial Light and Magic, you might, if you’re lucky, have the rare chance to touch one.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Mac Pro 2019: Everything you need to know
Up Next

House antitrust investigation targets Facebook, Google, and other tech giants
apple pro display xdr wwdc 2019
Computing

Apple’s new 6K display costs $5,000 and can maintain 1,000 nits of brightness

Apple just unveiled its studio-grade Pro Display XDR monitor for creative professionals. Starting at $5,000, you're getting a 6K resolution screen with excellent contrast, calibrated HDR support, and a bright and vivid panel.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
everything apple announced at wwdc 2019 outside
Mobile

Missed Apple's latest announcements? Here's everything we saw at WWDC 2019

That's all she wrote, folks. Apple's WWDC showed us some amazing new software, from the new Mac Pro, to the surprising announcement of iPadOS. Here's absolutely everything we saw at Apple WWDC 2019.
Posted By Mark Jansen
mac pro 2019 rumor roundup 2
Computing

The new Mac Pro starts at $6,000 and comes with an interesting modular design

Our Mac Pro 2019 rumor roundup covers all the news, leaks, and rumors about Apple's new machine, set to be announced sometime in 2019. Here's what Apple has said, what the experts think, and what we're likely to see with the new Mac Pro.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Jonathan Terrasi
mac pro 2019 rumor roundup 2
Computing

Apple's beefy new Mac Pro looks like a cheese grater, costs serious cheddar

At its annual WWDC event, Apple gave consumers the first look at its powerful new creative device, the Mac Pro. The behemoth machine on display in San Jose features powerful internals and ample expansion capability.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
samsung 2019 notebook 7 dgpu s
Computing

Samsung’s updated Notebook 7 is ready for gaming with discrete GPU support

Samsung gave its Notebook 7 a design makeover, complete with an updated metal-clad design and Intel 8th-Generation processors inside. Gamers and creatives can also choose an upgraded configuration with discrete graphics.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
google pop up stores 2018 hardware 35
Web

Google Cloud outage hits YouTube, G Suite, Nest, and more

A Google Cloud outage on Sunday hit millions of users around the world, impacting online services such as YouTube, Gmail, and Snapchat. Users on the East Coast and in California appear to be the most affected.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
nvidia reveals geforce rtx 20 series graphics cards 2000 11
Computing

Nvidia’s Super reveal might derail AMD’s RX 5000 debut at E3

Nvidia's teased Super graphics cards could be just around the corner with the latest rumors suggesting we'll get a glimpse at E3 2019. That could take the wind out of AMD's sails, as it plans to reveal its RX 5000 cards at the big show.
Posted By Jon Martindale
why does apple only update apps annually tim cook wwdc 2018 1
Mobile

Apple WWDC 2019: How to watch the keynote and see the latest announcements

The Apple Worldwide Developer Conference behind today and it's likely to be a stormer of a show. We're expecting to see many amazing announcements. But how can you actually watch it? Here's how.
Posted By Mark Jansen
what to expect apple wwdc 2019 19 roundup feat
Mobile

WWDC 2019: From iOS 13 to a new Mac Pro, here’s what to expect

Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference is the best place to see Apple's latest software and announcements, and it's coming today. But what can you actually expect to see? Here's what we expect at Apple WWDC 2019.
Posted By Mark Jansen
microsoft andromeda foldable surface indefinite hold rendering
Computing

RIP Andromeda, and long live Microsoft’s dual-screen Centaurus PC

Microsoft may be closer to launching a dual-screen PC, which could occur as early as this year. It's been reported that the Surface team has shown off a prototype of the dual-screen Centaurus device internally to employees.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
apple ios 13 sign in button wwdc with
Computing

Apple’s new sign-in feature brings a secure way to log in to your iOS 13 apps

Apple is appealing to security-conscious users by making it easy for users to sign in to their favorite apps with their Apple ID. Unlike similar solutions, Apple's sign-in button comes with added security and privacy features.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
wwdc 2017 focus bg
Apple

WWDC 2019 Complete Coverage

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference is a key tech event each year, and for Apple fans, it will be one of the two best times of 2019 (along with "new iPhone day," of course). For the last few years, Apple has debuted much of its…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
itunes death nostalgic wwdc 2019 apple
Computing

iTunes had to die to be reborn, and it’s making me nostalgic

Apple’s decision to kill off iTunes-as-we-know-it, as announced during WWDC 2019, makes me nostalgic because I still rely on iTunes today for the same reason it was created back in 2001.
Posted By Andy Boxall
wwdc 2018 news apple
Computing

Apple has finally killed off iTunes. Here’s what’s replacing it

At its annual and perennially anticipated WWDC, Apple announced its plans to finally phase out iTunes in MacOS Catalina. Here's what you need to know about the death of Apple's long-running app, and what's replacing it.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Jonathan Terrasi