The new 16-inch MacBook Pro is already $150 off on Amazon

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro has only been out for a week, but the new laptop already received its first price cut. Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has dropped the price from $2,399 to $2,251. That $148 off might not feel like a huge discount, but for a new Apple product like this new MacBook Pro, it’s almost unheard of.

All the configurations are on sale, though the full $150 is being taken off the high-end model. It comes with 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an eight-core Core i9. The combination is an insane amount of power, perfect for content creators and video editors. This is also the silver color option. If you want the famous space gray option, you’ll need to pay an extra $13.

You can also opt for the base configuration, which also comes with 16GB of RAM and the Radeon Pro 5500M graphics card. The difference, though, is a six-core Core i7 and a smaller 512GB SSD. For $147 off, this configuration starts at $2,251 for the silver model and $2,282 for space gray.

This new 16-inch model is a course correction from the direction of recent MacBook Pros. Most importantly, the controversial butterfly-mechanism keyboard has been replaced with a more conventional scissor-switch keyboard. If you didn’t like the ultra-short travel of the butterfly keyboard (or are skeptical of its reliability), you’ll be happy to see the return of this more traditional keyboard. There’s even the return of the physical escape key and the inverted “T” arrow keys.

The new MacBook Pro also comes with a larger, higher-resolution screen. Not only is it sharp and color accurate, but it also has thinner bezels on the sides of the screen. That makes for a much more modern-looking laptop.

Under the hood, there’s even more to get excited about. The processors match the options from the now-defunct, 15-inch MacBook Pro, but the thermals have been significantly improved to handle that chip. The increased cooling and airflow results in significantly better performance in heavy tasks like video rendering.

That’s precisely the type of tasks the 16-inch MacBook Pro is designed for. That amount of power is overkill for the average person, but for the right person, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is the best Mac you can buy.

