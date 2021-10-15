  1. Computing
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Wild rumors claim an unlikely feature is coming to the new MacBook Pros

By

A last-minute rumor has been spreading online claiming that Apple’s upcoming MacBook Pros will have a notch similar to the iPhone. Don’t take it too seriously, though, as the rumor likely isn’t true. In fact, it doesn’t even make sense at all.

As Notebook Check reported, there has been an influx of Mac rumors over the past few days, and some of them are just wild. Speculation is swirling because of the upcoming Apple ‘Unleashed’ event on Monday, but perhaps the strangest rumor is that the new MacBook Pros will have a notch in the display.

A conceptual mockup of the MacBook Pros with a notch in the display.
A mockup from MacRumors. MacRumors

But in all likelihood, this won’t happen because there really is no reason for it. The iPhone has a notch to accommodate the infrared sensor for Face ID. So the only reason Apple would decide to do include a notch on the Mac is for that feature, which isn’t expected on Mac devices for at least another year.

Of course, there are other logistical issues. The notch is a feature that is bemoaned by many, especially considering every major Android competitor has ditched it by now. So why bring it to the Mac when it doesn’t need it?

The rumor largely stems from Reddit user U/NickXiao, who wrote a lengthy post about some potential features in the latest MacBooks. His opening line shows how credible the rumor is. It reads:

“Before I lay all these information on you, I have to be honest —— all of them are secondhand or even thirdhand news, as I don’t have any sources myself …”

Not exactly convincing. The rest of the post includes some more common (and more credible) rumors about mini-LED displays, ProMotion, a design overhaul, and more port selection.

The other rumors include an all-black keyboard area (instead of just the keys), bigger fans, and a thicker chassis. The supposed notch would fit a 1080p webcam, TrueTone sensors, and a mic array. Why a notch would be necessary for those things is hard to figure, though.

So don’t hold your breath on this particular rumor, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be excited. There are plenty of great things to expect at Apple’s event. We will just have to wait and see.

Editors' Recommendations

The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and more

Joe Goldberg from YOU looking creepily out the window at someone.

Is Alder Lake good at gaming? Intel says developers need ‘careful planning’

Intel Alder Lake performance core design.

Marvel’s Eternals go monster hunting in first official clip

Kumail Nanjiani in Marvel's Eternals.

Switch Online + Expansion Pack’s pricing gives the service too much credit

Playing games via Nintendo Switch Online.

What are ionizer air purifiers and do they work?

Dyson fan, purifier in living room.

Do air purifiers help with allergies?

bissell levoit air purifier deals best buy spring sale air400

WhatsApp’s online backups are getting end-to-end encryption

The WhatsApp logo.

The best thin and light gaming laptops 2021

razer blade 14 review 07

Destiny 2: Where to find Xur for the weekend of October 15

destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack: Price, game list, and release date

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Pricing.

The 20 best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and HBO

Pennywise the clown in It Chapter Two

Animal Crossing won’t take away your DLC items if you ditch Switch Online

Key art for Animal Crossing Happy Home Paradise.

Back 4 Blood’s card system explained

back 4 bloods card system explained 1920x1080 vtime 0 11 take 2021 10 14 29 36