Nvidia expands DLSS 2 support, but DLSS 3 remains elusive

Nvidia has shared some happy news today — the library of games that support DLSS is about to expand. With updates coming to plenty of new titles, there’ll be more opportunities to try out DLSS for yourself.

Unfortunately, Nvidia’s cutting-edge DLSS 3 tech is still quite elusive. Only six games are confirmed to support DLSS 3 close to the launch of the RTX 4090.

Nvidia’s new flagship, the beastly RTX 4090, is now here, and you can even try to buy it. Alongside the card itself, Nvidia is unveiling its new DLSS 3 technology. It delivers a marked upgrade over the previous version, with the ability to predict entire frames — it’s likely to bring huge performance boosts across the board. Unfortunately, to start with, Nvidia won’t have too many games up its sleeve in order to entice gamers to try out DLSS 3.

The first DLSS 3 game updates are set to arrive within a week, and one is already out. Super People already supports the tech; Justice ‘Fuyun Court’ and Loopmancer will begin supporting it today, followed by Microsoft Flight Simulator on October 17, and A Plague Tale: Requiem on October 18. F1 22 is also said to be updated soon.

That’s a rather modest list of titles to start with. To be fair, the RTX 4090 is an enthusiast-grade card, so it won’t be all that popular, especially not right off the bat — but it would’ve been nice to see a more robust lineup for the start of it. However, Nvidia plans to expand this list, with a total of 35 titles set to adopt the new DLSS 3 already confirmed.

While DLSS 3 is getting a limited amount of love this time around, the lineup of DLSS 2 games expanded more significantly. Thirteen new games are now supporting DLSS 2, or will be soon, and Nvidia shared the full list.

Batora: Lost Haven – October 20

Blind Fate: Edo no Yami – Out now

Broken Pieces – Out now

Dakar Desert Rally – Out now

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Out now

Gotham Knights Out – October 21

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Out now

PC Building Simulator 2 – October 12

Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary – Out now

Sackboy: A Big Adventure – October 27

Scathe – Out now

SCP: Secret Files – Out now

The Last Oricru Launches – October 13

Nvidia will, undoubtedly, try to expand the range of titles that support DLSS 3 over time. For the time being, it’s only the RTX 4090 that can even use it, but when the two RTX 4080s arrive in November, we might see more gamers picking up an RTX 40-series GPU soon enough.

