New Outlook will finally stop you from sending emails with embarrassing typos

We have all been there. You hit Send on an important email, and a second later, you spot a glaring typo in the very first line. Microsoft wants to end that awkward moment, and it might just give you a reason to pick New Outlook over Outlook Classic.

According to Windows Latest, a new Microsoft Admin Center post reveals that New Outlook will soon run a spell check on your email right before it leaves your outbox. The rollout kicks off in October 2026, but most users won’t see it until mid-December 2026 at the earliest.

How is this different from the current spell check?

Outlook can already flag spelling and grammar errors while you write, thanks to Microsoft Editor. Think of it as Microsoft’s answer to Grammarly, although it is geared toward workplace writing rather than everyday users. It does a decent job, but it has one big weakness.

Spotting a red squiggly line and actually fixing it are two different things. People often miss them and end up sending emails with glaring typos. The new feature acts as a final checkpoint. If your email still has spelling errors when you click Send, Outlook will pause and give you a chance to clean them up. In Microsoft’s words, Outlook can “check spelling for you every time before sending emails.”

Will Outlook nag you about every mistake?

The feature won’t be switched on by default, and that’s a smart move. Plenty of people don’t mind a small slip, and Editor isn’t always right either. For example, if you spell “colour” the British way but Outlook expects American English, Editor may mark it as wrong.

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Because of these false alarms, the choice is yours. You can turn the feature on from Settings once it arrives in October 2026. If you are still on Outlook Classic, you are out of luck, as Microsoft is keeping new features like this one away from it and sticking mostly to security fixes. So, if typos keep sneaking into your emails, this could be the nudge you need to make the switch to New Outlook