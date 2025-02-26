Valve’s next VR headset could be coming after six long years

Rumors about a new wireless VR headset from Valve (code-named Deckard) first started circulating in 2022, with only a few details popping up since then. Today, as reported by Wccftech, Valve leaker Gabe Follower posted a hefty collection of new information, including a potential $1,200 price tag and a 2025 launch date.

The full post reads:

“Several people have confirmed that Valve is aiming to release new standalone, wireless VR headset (codename Deckard) by the end of 2025. The current price for the full bundle is set to be $1200. Including some “in-house” games (or demos) that are already done. Valve want to give the user the best possible experience without cutting any costs. Even at the current price, it will be sold at a loss. A few months ago, we saw leaked models of controllers (codename Roy) in the SteamVR update. It will be using the same SteamOS from Steam Deck, but adapted for virtual reality. One of the core features is the ability to play flat-screen game that are already playable on Steam Deck, but in VR on a big screen without a PC. The first behind closed doors presentations could start soon.“

Much like the Valve Index headset released in 2019, the rumored $1,200 price tag for the Deckard is pretty hefty. The tagline for the Index was “fidelity first” and it seems like the company will be taking a similar approach this time too, aiming for a high-end product for VR enthusiasts.

Follower mentions “in-house” games and demos, which also makes sense. Even though VR remains a niche industry, the worldwide success of Half-Life: Alyx gave the Index a significant sales boost and made sure plenty of people were talking about it, even if they weren’t buying. It would be no surprise if Valve has planned another groundbreaking launch title for this next headset, designed to push the tech to its limits and convince a few more people that now is the time to try out VR.

Images of the recently leaked controllers are also included — they look pretty different from the Index controllers but, interestingly, pretty similar to Meta’s Quest 3 controllers. Patent illustrations of the headset itself don’t give too much away, aside from backing up the rumors that this is indeed a wireless headset.

Finally, the point I find most interesting is the plan to use an adapted version of SteamOS and allow users to play Steam Deck games on a big VR screen. This extra feature could go a long way toward encouraging sales since it means customers would always have something to use the headset for, even when things are a bit slow on the VR games front.

Follower thinks presentations could start soon and if Valve really is planning to launch this product before the end of the year, an official announcement can’t be that far off either.