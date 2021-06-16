  1. Computing

This controversial Windows 11 feature is already upsetting people

By

Microsoft is all set to announce the unveiling of its latest Windows release, Windows 11. Formerly code-named Sun Valley, the update translates to a complete redo of the user interface of the current Windows. In a version of the build that was recently leaked, a couple of new features were noticed — including one highly controversial change that isn’t getting positive reactions.

We installed the build and have added a screenshot for you to see what has changed in the update. The most obvious new feature is that there is a floating and centered Start Menu and a centered Taskbar. Windows 11 has ditched its Live Tiles and instead leverages icons linking to your apps that you can pin according to your choice and convenience.

Windows 11 features a redesigned Start Menu.
Baidu

The redesigned Taskbar is already garnering quite a lot of outrage. People are clearly not ready to adapt to a completely new interface and let go of features they were so used to. However, the Taskbar can be customized and reverted back to something more familiar.

First off, you’ll be able to change Taskbar alignment in the Taskbar settings, which will give you an option to left-align your Taskbar. If that’s not enough, the settings also features options for customizing all other updated features, meaning you can go back to the classic Windows 10 Taskbar if you’re not ready to let go of it.

Windows 11 tip: HKEY_CURRENT_USERSoftwareMicrosoftWindowsCurrentVersionExplorerAdvancedStart_ShowClassicMode DWORD=0x1 to enable classic Start pic.twitter.com/xIfyCw68z9

&mdash; Rafael Rivera (@WithinRafael) June 15, 2021

The search bar will go through a user interface overhaul in Windows 11 as well, offering a neater and and more efficient interface than in Windows 10. There’s a new task view as well that no longer includes a timeline. The timeline has been integrated in the Start Menu under the recommended tab. Here you’ll find a list of documents and programs that you click on the most.

Windows 11 also has the option to hide the “show desktop” button in the bottom right of Windows. This feature has been there since Windows 7, and it’s a relief to finally have the option to turn it off.

Microsoft has always been mindful about people’s reactions and changed things to make them happy. During the Windows 8 era, for example, it removed the Start Menu altogether, which generated significant rage. Surprise, surprise — with update 8.1, Microsoft brought it back. Allowing people to choose between the classic Start Menu and the new version feels like a decent compromise.

Editors' Recommendations

Intel will feature DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 first, but AMD won’t be far behind

Asus ROG Maximus XIII Extreme motherboard with EK cooling blocks.

Microsoft Windows 11 preview: 11 new features we are most excited for

11 windows features we are most excited for featured image

The wild-looking yellow-and-black Realme GT will leave you buzzing

Realme GT yellow and black back cover

25% of the GPUs sold in the first part of 2021 went to crypto miners

hashflare cloud mining and bitcoin regulation crypto coin farm

The world’s fastest GPU, the AMD RX 6900 XT, just got faster

amd rx 6900 xt liquid cooled edition launch rx6900xtlc

You can finally buy Dell’s recently updated XPS and Alienware laptops

dell xps 15 9500 review 2020 03

The best laptops for high school students in 2021

best touchscreen laptops

The best OLED laptops for 2021

dell xps 15 oled eight core processor snexbtzu

The best photo printers for 2021

Lenovo’s new ThinkVision 34-inch Ultrawide monitor packs lavish connectivity

Lenovo P34w ultrawide monitor.

The best Dell laptops for 2021

Dell XPS 13 9370 review | Lid and trim

Lenovo’s new ThinkPad P1 Gen 4 comes with a 1080p webcam, RTX 3080 graphics

lenovo launches refreshed p series laptops thinkpad p1 gen 4

This Lenovo Chromebook is so cheap we thought it was a mistake

lenovo chromebook deal walmart prime day sale 2021 1