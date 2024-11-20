 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

The next Snapdragon X chip will be even more powerful than we thought

By
The Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus
Arif Bacchus / Digital Trends

As part of Qualcomm’s latest Investor Day, the company confirmed that its next PC chip, the Snapdragon X Elite Gen 2, will use the Oryon v3 CPU. This comes as a surprise to many, as the Oryon v2 was just announced last month alongside plans to use it with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for smartphones.

Since the current Snapdragon X Elite chip uses an Oryon v1 CPU, many assumed that the 2nd-gen chip would use the 2nd-gen CPU — but it seems the PC chips will be skipping over this generation entirely.

Graph from Qualcomm Investor Day keynote.
Qualcomm

So far, we know that the Oryon v2 is 30% faster and 57% more power efficient than the first generation and that the v3 will outdo the v2. Since the third generation is still in development and won’t get a proper release announcement until the next Snapdragon Summit almost a year from now, the details are pretty much nonexistent.

Recommended Videos

For now, Qualcomm is just promising improvements to get audiences and investors hyped. To truly impress people, however, Qualcomm will have to deliver results that match current-gen Apple silicon — and we have no idea yet as to whether that will happen.

Power efficiency is one of the major strengths of the Apple silicon chips, and the main reason battery life is so good on Macs. The latest M4 chips feature “efficiency cores” that can complete the same task as a “performance core” while using 93% less energy.

If that number seems impressive, it’s because it is — so it will be no easy task for Qualcomm to match it. Competition is what keeps an industry healthy and exciting, however, so even the Apple fans out there should be rooting for Qualcomm is this case.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts has been a Computing Writer at Digital Trends for a year and has been writing for about a decade. She has a…
No, an old iPhone won’t beat the Snapdragon X Elite
A photo of a laptop with the Snapdragon X Plus CPU.

Update 6/14/24: A slate of new Geekbench 6 results show that the Snapdragon X Elite performs about as well as Qualcomm claimed, at least in the Galaxy Book4 Edge. The new results, which were uploaded last night and this morning, show the processor reaching the advertised 4GHz and hitting single-core speeds that aligned with Qualcomm's claims. Multi-core speeds are still a bit below where expected, but not by much.

Although these new results show that there's a little more to the story than the peak performance of Qualcomm's new chips, it's important to wait for proper reviews to vet the performance of these processors. At the moment, it appears the software isn't final, so it's hard to draw any firm conclusions about performance before the processors release on June 18.

Read more
PCs are about to be flooded with new chip competition
Poster with the MediaTek logo in orange.

For so long, the PC industry has been dominated by three companies: Intel, AMD, and Nvidia. But all that is changing. Qualcomm kicked the door down this year, and MediaTek is now reportedly gearing up to step into the competitive landscape of Arm-based chips for Windows AI PCs.

The info comes from a Reuters report, claiming that "three people familiar with the matter" shared the details. MediaTek has been traditionally known for its strong presence in the smartphone and smart device markets, so the initiative would mark a significant move for the chip maker. This strategic development also seems to be a response to the growing demand for AI capabilities in laptops, which usually require a powerful GPU and a dedicated Neural Processing Unit or NPU.

Read more
These were the best new laptops I saw in person at Computex 2024
The Asus ProArt P16 creator laptop showcased at Computex 2024.

It is common to see a slew of new laptops launching at Computex, but this year was different. While Intel officially announced its latest Lunar Lake mobile platform, we won’t be seeing any products before the third quarter of 2024. On the other hand, Qualcomm’s new Arm-based Snapdragon X laptops already enjoyed their time in the spotlight in May at Microsoft Build as part of the Copilot+ PC announcement. This left AMD to carry most of the burden on its shoulders as it launched the new Ryzen "Strix Point" AI 300 series CPUs.

This also meant that laptop manufacturers had very limited products to showcase. Nonetheless, we managed to get our hands on some exciting upcoming laptops that will be available in various markets in the coming months. Here’s a look at some of the best laptops I saw on the show from at Computex 2024.
Asus ProArt P16

Read more