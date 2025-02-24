 Skip to main content
Norton announces Genie Scam Protection to safeguard your files

By
A MacBook Air runs Norton 360 Deluxe antivirus software.
A MacBook Air runs Norton 360 Deluxe antivirus software.

Norton is enhancing its security by adding Genie Scam and Genie Scam Protection Pro to its plans to help keep files such as texts, calls, phone, emails, and web secure, as Tech Radar reports. Norton claims Genie AI doesn’t only analyze the links but the meaning of the words as well to catch hidden scam patterns.

If you have Norton’s most exhaustive plan, the Norton 360 with LifeLock Ultimate Plus, you also get Reimbursement coverage and Scam support to stay safe from online threats. The idea of adding Norton Genie is to build a “set it and forget it” solution that anticipates threats to keep you safe.

If you have or are considering getting Norton’s Antivirus Plus, Norton Mobile Security, or Norton 360, you’ll be happy to know that they come with the Genie Scam Protection for free. Norton also adds an AI-powered “scam assistant” that integrates the Norton Genie AI app to give “instant guidance on scams and suspicious offers.”

The AI tools are now available in the US, but you must wait a little longer if you live in other regions. However, incorporating AI into cybersecurity is a step in the right direction, according to Leena Elias, Chief Product Officer at Gen, who mentions attackers have been using AI for quite some time. She also said, “Scammers are tapping into AI to speed up their schemes and make them more believable. Couple that with the sheer volume of emails, texts, and calls we’re getting every day; it’s clear we need technology on our side to help us avoid becoming the next scam victim.”

Judy Sanhz
Judy Sanhz
Computing Writer
Judy Sanhz is a Digital Trends computing writer covering all computing news. Loves all operating systems and devices.
