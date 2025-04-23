Nvidia adds DLSS to six more games strengthening its lead in upscaling wars

Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology continues to expand rapidly with company bringing support to six additional games. The latest titles to incorporate DLSS features include Steel Seed, The Talos Principle: Reawakened, RuneScape: Dragonwilds, Tempest Rising, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and Commandos: Origins. ​

Steel Seed, a stealth-action adventure title, now includes support for DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation, offering notable performance gains for players using GeForce RTX 50-series GPUs. The Talos Principle: Reawakened, a modern take on the original puzzle game, has also added DLSS Frame Generation and Super Resolution, resulting in smoother frame rates and improved visual quality.

RuneScape: Dragonwilds and Tempest Rising have likewise adopted DLSS features, aiming to improve overall in-game performance. Meanwhile, upcoming releases Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Commandos: Origins are set to launch with DLSS Super Resolution, which should help boost frame rates and sharpen visuals across a wide range of RTX graphics cards.

Nvidia continues to dominate the upscaling landscape with DLSS now supported in over 760 games and applications, far ahead of AMD’s FSR and Intel’s XeSS. A key advantage is Nvidia’s ability to retrofit DLSS features into existing games using its Nvidia App. This manual override system allows engineers to enable technologies like Multi-Frame Generation even when developers haven’t officially implemented them, speeding up deployment across a broader range of titles.

In contrast, AMD’s FSR and Intel’s XeSS rely more heavily on developers to adopt newer versions like FSR 3.1 or XeSS 2.0, which has slowed progress. AMD’s newly introduced FSR 4 which was announced alongside the Radeon RX 9000-series, can upgrade some titles automatically, but support is still limited.

DLSS 4’s broad feature set and growing reach are helping cement Nvidia’s dominance in the GPU space. As more developers focus their efforts on DLSS, support for competing technologies may continue to lag. While AMD’s latest Radeon launch was well-received, matching Nvidia’s momentum in software support will take a lot more than just strong hardware.