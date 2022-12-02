 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Nvidia and AMD GPU prices could skyrocket again in 2023. Here’s why

Alan Truly
By

The price of both Nvidia and AMD GPUs could skyrocket in 2023, providing an extra incentive to order your new graphics card before the end of year. If the costs do rise, it won’t be a conspiracy by Nvidia and AMD to make amore profit, but rather an unfortunate circumstance of U.S. import tariffs expiring.

The U.S. Trade Representative recently announced that tariff exemptions were extended for several products, but hasn’t updated the exclusion for graphics cards. The exemption will expire on December 31, 2022, unless it’s renewed in the next few weeks. This means we could see prices could jump by as much as 25% in 2023.

Three graphics cards on a gray background.

That could hurt badly, especially since, after several years of rapidly increasing GPU prices and limited availability, graphics cards supplies have somewhat stabilized, along with prices. But as we’ve seen with cards like the RTX 4080, companies like Nvidia are starting to build the rising costs into the retail prices.

Related

Imagine if the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 rose from its already expensive $1,600 cost to an eye-watering price of $2,000. That’s what a 25% increase looks like. An AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT that currently sells for $1,100 could shoot up near $1,400 in January of 2023, pulling almost $300 out of the tight budget you might be facing in the new year.

The strong tariffs on imports from China began in 2019, and many are still in effect today. The U.S. government has added several exclusions, including the graphics card exemption that Nvidia requested in December of last year. With supply issues causing additional costs to electronics manufacturers, the tariff was proving to be a heavy burden on an already struggling industry.

If you’ve been considering an upgrade of your GPU, it might be wise to make that purchase before the end of the year.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The 5 worst Nvidia GPUs of all time
Fans on the Nvidia RTX 3080.
Good news: No one wants to buy the RTX 4080 from scalpers
Three RTX 4080 cards sitting on a pink background.
If AMD’s RX 7900 XTX claims are true, Nvidia could be in big trouble
The RX 7900 XTX sitting on display.
Want an RTX 4080? Nvidia may have a way to make it easier to get
The RTX 4080 in a running test bench.
How to recall an email in Outlook
outlook email
This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3080 Ti is $580 off right now
Alienware R12 gaming PC connected to a monitor on a desk.
Almost a week after Black Friday, the Dell XPS 13 laptop is still $250 off
The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will bring your PC to its knees (and you’ll love every minute)
A horde rushing at the player in Warhammer 40K Darktide.
Apple’s M2 Max chip may bring next-level performance to the MacBook Pro
An Apple M2 chip on a stylized gradient background.
The best laptops you can buy in 2022
A person using the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 touch laptop.
This free service just hit a huge website security milestone
global internet usage one zettabyte computer server room information cloud web net
Best VPN services 2022: today’s top picks
best VPN services
This stunning DIY gaming PC dream machine is made of glass
Incredible gaming PC built into a DIY glass desk.